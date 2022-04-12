Erolon hits game-winning triple as Falcons swoop past Rams to end slump

Coach Nash Racela (center) high fives Matty Erolon during the Adamson Soaring Falcons' game against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Matty Erolon nailed a game-winner to lift the Adamson Soaring Falcons past the FEU Tamaraws, 64-63, snapping their five-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Engaged in a neck-and-neck affair with the Tams, Erolon hit a triple from the corner with three seconds left to put the Falcons ahead by one point.

Falcons star Jerom Lastimosa fed Erolon for the go-ahead triple.

The win avenged a heartbreaking loss against the Tams in their first round encounter where RJ Abarrientos was the one who hit the game-winner for FEU.

LJ Gonzales split at the charity stripe in the previous possession to leave the door ajar for Erolon's 3-pointer.

Lastimosa finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block for the Falcons, while Cedrick Manzano chipped in 14 markers.

Erolon, meanwhile, only played 12 seconds and scored five points, including the game's most important basket.

Gonzales paced the Tams in the loss with 20 points.

Adamson thus improved to 2-6 while FEU fell to 3-5.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 64 -- Lastimosa 17, Manzano 14, Peromingan 9, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Erolon 5, Yerro 2, Barasi 2, Hanapi 2, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 0, Maata 0.

FEU 63 -- Gonzales 20, Abarrientos 15, Ojuola 13, Torres 8, Tempra 5, Bienes 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Sajonia 0, Celzo 0, Sandagon 0.

Quarters: 21-12, 38-34, 50-50, 64-63.