Eala faces top seed in 2nd W25 Chiang Rai

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 12:17pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala gets a tough reward for winning the first of two W25 Chiang Rai events — a first round face-off with top seed Indy De Vroome of the Netherlands at the Chiang Rai Sports Center’s hard courts in Thailand Wednesday.

Though the young Filipina star is too far behind than her Dutch rival in the ATP/WTA Ranking — 572 against 263, she remains upbeat of her chances, her confidence bolstered by her title-clinching 6-4, 6-2 victory over local bet Luksika Kumkhum last Sunday for her second pro victory.

The 25-year-old De Vroome also saw action last week but retired against Japanese Erika Sema in the quarters, 6-4, 1-6, 3-0.

But she is expected to challenge the 16-year-old Eala in one of the featured matches in the day, including No. 2 Jia Jing Lu of China against Japanese Haruna Arakawa, third seed Chihiro Muramatsu of Japan versus Thai Pimrada Jattavapornvanit, and No. 4 Nagi Hanatani, also of Japan, against a qualifier.

Meanwhile, Eala teams up with Shiho Akita of Japan as they kick off their doubles bid against local bets Salakthip Ounmuang and Pawinee Ruamrak on Court 5.

