Juan Gomez de LiaÃ±o, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

Juan Gomez de Liaño, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 10:31am
Juan Gomez de Liaño was under the wing of coach Anton Altamirano during the 2017 FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup in China where they finished 7th
MANILA, Philippines – Juan Gomez de Liaño was under the tutelage of Anton Altamirano during the 2017 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in China where the Philippines made a surprise appearance in the knockout stages of the tournament.

After finishing second in Group A with a 3-1 slate, the Filipino cagers went on to compete in the quarterfinals where they lost to eventual champion Belgium, 18-14.

Now that they find themselves together again with Platinum Karaoke Philippines 3x3, Gomez de Liaño and Altamirano hope to do it all again — this time in the inaugural ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup.

"Nakaka-reminisce nung what we accomplished back in 2017 in the World Cup, I think that's one of the factors also na when I found out that Juan was you know available talagang no hesitation ako na kunin siya kasi iba yung pinagsamahan namin last time," Altamirano, who serves as the team's head coach, said during a press conference on Monday.

"I'm really confident na Juan can really help us for this. Magawa rin namin yung nagawa namin sa World Cup but of course, this time, mas mataas yung placing. Sana, champion," he added.

Gomez de Liaño is joined by Philippines No. 19-ranked 3x3 player Chris de Chavez, and reinforcements Carlos Martinez and Marcus Hammonds.

Though the former UP stalwart is arguably the least experienced in 3x3 hoops in the group, Gomez de Liano also has some history with the sport.

Most recently, Gomez de Liaño played for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in B2 League in Japan.

Reunited with his old 3x3 mentor, Gomez de Liaño said he is looking forward to the competition.

"Always excited to be with Coach Anton again, under his guidance. I'm looking forward to that. Thankful for this opportunity," he said.

The ABL 3x3 tourney will be held from April 16-17 in Bali, Indonesia.

