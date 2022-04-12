^

Sports

Saso, 2 other Filipina aces begin Lotte Championship bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 10:15am
Saso, 2 other Filipina aces begin Lotte Championship bid
Yuka Saso
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The first time she had set out for the Lotte Championship on a sponsor’s exemption, Yuka Saso took command of the elite LPGA field in the first two rounds with back-to-back 64s at the Kapolei Golf Club. But ranged against former world No. 1 and two-time Major winner Lydia Ko in the third round, she flinched and eventually finished joint sixth in the event ruled by the Kiwi.

Back in Hawaii where her rise to golfing fame practically started last year but as a full-time LPGA member with a Major championship to boot, Saso launches her drive in the $2 million championship against multi-Major champion Inbee Park of Korea and American Austin Ernst at 12:50 p.m. on No. 1 of the Hoakelei Country Club Wednesday in Ewa Beach in Oahu (Thursday, Manila time).

Two other Filipinas are also in the roster, with Bianca Pagdanganan hoping to cash in on an early start at 7:22 a.m. with Scottish Gemma Dryburgh and Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou, also on the first hole; and Dottie Ardina kicking off her bid at the backside of the wind-raked layout at 9:01 a.m. with French Celine Herbin and Mariah Stackhouse of the US.

Pagdanganan had missed two cuts in her first three LPGA tournaments this year while finishing tied at 41st in the Drive On Championship. For her part, Ardina is making her first LPGA foray in the season after toughening up in the Epson Tour, sharing 17th in the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Arizona three weeks ago.

Ardina actually started the final round just one stroke behind Andrea Lee but floundered with a birdie-less 76 and tumbled out of the Top 15.

But the veteran campaigner hopes to make the most of her chances this week, along with the power-hitting Pagdanganan, who is also due for a big finish in the world's premier ladies circuit.

Focus, however, will be on the spearhead of the ICTSI-backed Filipino contingent with the 20-year-old Saso itching to snap a string of mediocre finishes after launching the 2022 season with a sixth place effort in the Hilton Grand Vacations and a third place finish in the Gainbridge LPGA.

She is also out to check her slide in the world ranking, dropping to No. 12 last week after reaching as high as No. 5 for three weeks in October last year.

The reigning US Women’s Open champion missed the cut for the first time in 22 tournaments in the LPGA Drive On Championship then wound up tied 43rd in the Women’s World Championship in Singapore and shared 12th place in the Honda LPGA Thailand where she closed out with a solid 10-under 62.

She, however, failed to ride on that hot finish in the season’s first major — the Chevron Championship at Rancho Mirage in California early this month — where she wound up joint 17th.

But she expects to come out strong from a two-week break, so do the rest of the huge 144-player field, headed by defending champion Ko and Park, guaranteeing another four-day duel of shotmaking and mental toughness among the best of the best.

They include Japanese Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson of Canada, Danielle Kang of the US, French Celine Boutier, Thai sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and rising star Atthaya Thitikul, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Koreans Hyo Joo Kim and In Gee Chun, and first-time Major winner Jennifer Kupcho of the US.

Kupcho bucked a backside stumble to win the Chevron Championship by two over fellow American Jessica Korda. Kupcho clashes with Maguire and Boutier at 12:39 p.m. on No. 1

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
In a span of a year, the Philippines will participate in two Southeast Asian Games — the first one in Hanoi, Vietnam...
Sports
fbtw

From zero to 10

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The number 10 is supposed to reflect perfection as in a scale of one to 10. Meralco’s Allein Maliksi scored 10 points in the Bolts’ 83-74 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler rules Masters; Woods gets standing ovation

Scheffler rules Masters; Woods gets standing ovation

11 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler captured his first major title on Sunday by winning the Masters in dominating fashion, holding...
Sports
fbtw
Vogel fired by Lakers after dismal NBA season

Vogel fired by Lakers after dismal NBA season

1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers sacked head coach Frank Vogel on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), saying a change of leadership was needed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UST's Santos suspended 1 game for elbow hit vs Ateneo's Chiu

UST's Santos suspended 1 game for elbow hit vs Ateneo's Chiu

1 hour ago
The UAAP has sanctioned UST's Bryan Santos with a one-game suspension for an uncalled disqualifying foul he committed during...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

Juan Gomez de Liaño, Altamirano eye to replicate 3x3 success with Platinum Karaoke in ABL

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now that they find themselves together again with Platinum Karaoke Philippines 3x3, Gomez de Liaño and Altamirano hope...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas demolishes Fiji 8-0 to continue SEA Games fine-tuning

Filipinas demolishes Fiji 8-0 to continue SEA Games fine-tuning

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Filipinas picked up where they left off on Thursday where they scored a 7-2 victory over the Fijians.
Sports
fbtw
Kings blame selves for loss

Kings blame selves for loss

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Import Justin Brownlee and skipper LA Tenorio blamed Barangay Ginebra’s lack of composure in the stretch for its downfall...
Sports
fbtw
Archers eye revenge against Eagles

Archers eye revenge against Eagles

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Pacesetting Ateneo is determined to maintain perfection against rival La Salle while University of the Philippines and National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with