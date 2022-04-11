^

Platinum Karaoke joins ABL 3x3 tiff in Indonesia

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 4:07pm
MANILA, Philippines – Platinum Karaoke will be taking its act to the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3x3 International Champions Cup in Indonesia this weekend as one of the country’s representatives.

Led by holdover Chris de Chavez and reinforcement Juan Gomez de Liaño, Platinum eyes to carry its winning ways in the ABL 3x3 tilt set April 16-17 in Bali, Indonesia after a runner-up finish in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo First Conference last year.

Marcus Hammonds II (world No. 104 3x3 player) and Spain’s top 3x3 cager Carlos Martinez (No. 103) have also been tapped to fortify the Philippine club under the tutelage of coach Anton Altamirano and team manager Gerber Manahan.

"It's a great opportunity for Platinum to carry the Philippine flag in an international competition. It's a massive honor for us and we're hopeful to bring home the crown in this tournament,” said Manahan in a virtual sendoff presser Monday.

"We're excited to see this team that we've built compete with some of the best in the region. We understand the pressure of representing the country and we welcome that challenge as we aspire for greatness,” added Altamirano after gaining full blessing from PBA 3x3 to test its mettle abroad.

Before flying to Indonesia, Platinum is out for a strong campaign today in the Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Aside from Platinum, Zamboanga Valientes will also fly the Philippine flag in the inaugural ABL 3x3 tourney serving as qualifiers for future FIBA 3x3 Challengers.

They will be up against national 3x3 teams from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia and representatives from staple ABL teams Singapore Slingers, Saigon Heat Louvre Surabaya and India's YKBK.

