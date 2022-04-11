^

Sports

Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 1:51pm
Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia
The Philippines' delegation to the 30th Southeast Asian Games makes its entrance in this file photo.
STAR / Kris John Rosales

MANILA, Philippines – In a span of a year, the Philippines will participate in two Southeast Asian Games — the first one in Hanoi, Vietnam set May 12 to 23 and the other one in Phnom Penh, Cambodia slated May 5 to 16.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino made the announcement after Cambodia gave its nod in staging the event that will feature 40 sports, including centerpiece athletics and medal-rich aquatics in their SEA Games Federation meeting in Seam Reap over the weekend.

“Cambodia is ready to host and they promised an excellent edition of the Games,” said Tolentino, who was accompanied by several officials among them triathlon’s Tom Carrasco and volleyball chief and POC broadcast committee chair Ramon Suzara.

The Cambodia edition will see the return of arnis and dance sports, which delivered 14 and 10 gold medals, respectively, when the country hosted and topped the 2019 edition of the biennial event.

The two disciplines, however, were scratched out from the Hanoi calendar.

Badminton, basketball (5x5 and 3x3), boxing, billiards, cycling, canoe and rowing (including traditional boat race), chess (Ok Chatrong, ASEAN and Xiangxi), dance sports, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, judo, karate, Muay, petanque, sailing, sepak takraw, soft tennis, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon (including aquathlon and duathlon), volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting, wushu, body building, e-sports, floorball, jiu-jitsu, jetski, kickboxing, kun bokator, vovinam, and martial arts Korea were the other sports that got the host’s nod.

It marks the first time Cambodia is hosting the meet.

Of the 11 member nations, only Timor Leste has yet to host the SEA Games.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

POC

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

Philippines welcomes another SEA Games, this time in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In a span of a year, the Philippines will participate in two Southeast Asian Games — the first one in Hanoi, Vietnam...
Sports
fbtw
Eala rules Chiang Rai tilt

Eala rules Chiang Rai tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala captured her second professional title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over seasoned home bet Luksika Kumkhum in the ITF...
Sports
fbtw
Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Who would have thought that the National University Bulldogs would be in contention for a Final Four slot after seven games...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi carried her remarkable title run to the American Junior Golf Association circuit.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Platinum Karaoke joins ABL 3x3 tiff in Indonesia

Platinum Karaoke joins ABL 3x3 tiff in Indonesia

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 minutes ago
Platinum Karaoke will be taking its act to the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3x3 International Champions Cup in Indonesia...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculate Eagles eye repeat over Archers

Immaculate Eagles eye repeat over Archers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 45 minutes ago
Unscathed leader Ateneo is determined to maintain perfection against rival La Salle while University of the Philippines and...
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc the man to beat after Formula One masterclass

Leclerc the man to beat after Formula One masterclass

2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc has long been touted as a Formula One world champion in the making, and the Ferrari driver has emerged as...
Sports
fbtw
Kingdom Hearts 4, mobile game announced in anniversary celebration

Kingdom Hearts 4, mobile game announced in anniversary celebration

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, game developer Square Enix marked the night with the announcement of the much-awaited...
Sports
fbtw
Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
RRQ Philippines (RRQ) pulled the biggest comeback as they won the Wild Rift Champions SEA-Philippines (WCS-PH) crown over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with