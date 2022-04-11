^

Kingdom Hearts 4, mobile game announced in anniversary celebration

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating 20 years of Kingdom Hearts, game developer Square Enix marked the occasion with the announcement of the much-awaited Kingdom Hearts 4 and mobile game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link.

The anniversary celebration, held in Tokyo, Japan, saw new content, particularly artwork from series creator Tetsuya Nomura. 

But fans were glued to their screen as a seven-minute video detailing the future of Kingdom Hearts was played.

The trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4, appearing after the title card "Lost Master Arc", starts at the 4:04 mark. It shows a world very similar to our own with rainforests, natural resources, and then a modern industrial city. Sora has arrived in Quadratum, a world full of life, and yet for Sora, this new world may be considered an "afterworld". 

“We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that’s to come for Sora,” said series brand manager Ichiro Hazama.

“This glimpse into Sora’s next adventure is just the beginning–we can’t wait to show more when the time is right,” added Nana Gadd, director at Walt Disney Games.

Square Enix also showed an update to Kingdom Hearts Union x Dark Road set to be released on August 2022. 

Additionally, the company introduced its new game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link for iOS and Android which will have players traverse the realms of Scala ad Caelum, even crossing over into the real world. Beta testing of the game will start this year.

