^

Sports

Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 12:28pm
Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

MANILA, Philippines — From the lower brackets to champion.

RRQ Philippines (RRQ) pulled the biggest comeback as they won the Wild Rift Champions SEA-Philippines (WCS-PH) crown over contenders Fennel Adversity, 4-1.

RRQ had been sent to lower brackets at the first match of the playoffs by Team Secret, 1-3, but the squad was not deterred. They then eliminated Oasis Gaming, 3-0, and GrindSky Esports, 3-1, to reach the lower bracket finals. 

The team seemed to have gained momentum and secured another 3-1 win, this time against Team UNDRGRND to book their ticket to the Grand Finals.

Tournament favorites Fennel Adversity quickly took Game One in 16 minutes and 21 seconds, hoping to put a stop to RRQ's winning momentum. But that would only fuel the fire as RRQ, having studied the opponents and learning from their many challengers throughout the tournament, won four consecutive matches to take home the WCS-PH crown.

RRQ Philippines will represent the country in the coming regional tournament, Wild Rift Champions SEA, while Fennel Adversity will have a chance to participate in the regional play-ins on April 23.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw

Philippine obstacle racers enter names in Guinness

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set new world obstacle marks as they ruled the Philippine OCR 100M Open yesterday at Arcovia City in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi carried her remarkable title run to the American Junior Golf Association circuit.
Sports
fbtw
On a roll, UP's Lucero says he's still adjusting

On a roll, UP's Lucero says he's still adjusting

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Since going scoreless in his first game in a Maroons jersey, Lucero has averaged 16 points per game on a scorching 63% shooting...
Sports
fbtw
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
RSG rises to top; Bren, Blacklist get boot in MPL Season 9

RSG rises to top; Bren, Blacklist get boot in MPL Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
RSG secured the top spot in the Mobile Legends Professional League-Season 9 (MPL S9) in style as they swept ONIC PH, 2-0,...
Sports
fbtw
KHI Esports storms back, stays alive in PMPL

KHI Esports storms back, stays alive in PMPL

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
KHI Esports, the lone Philippine representative, rose from last place to 17th, a slot away from qualifying to the final...
Sports
fbtw
Players with disabilities score in video game world

Players with disabilities score in video game world

7 days ago
Game makers are keeping accessibility in mind when designing software, adding settings intended to level the field for players...
Sports
fbtw
Echo, TNC, RSG enter playoffs in MPL PH Week 6

Echo, TNC, RSG enter playoffs in MPL PH Week 6

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
With two weeks left in the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 9, three teams...
Sports
fbtw
Moymoy Palaboy's Rodfil to provide Tagalog voice for PUBG Mobile

Moymoy Palaboy's Rodfil to provide Tagalog voice for PUBG Mobile

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
PUBG Mobile's latest update features the voice of comedian, actor and fellow gamer Rodfil Macasero, popularly known as one-half...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

PUBG Mobile launches ladies tournament for Women's Month

By Michelle Lojo | March 24, 2022 - 10:09am
In celebration of Women's Month, PUBG Mobile has launched a Ladies Tournament in the hopes of breaking biases in gaming.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with