Underdogs RRQ Philippines stun Fennel Adversity to rule WCS PH

MANILA, Philippines — From the lower brackets to champion.

RRQ Philippines (RRQ) pulled the biggest comeback as they won the Wild Rift Champions SEA-Philippines (WCS-PH) crown over contenders Fennel Adversity, 4-1.

RRQ had been sent to lower brackets at the first match of the playoffs by Team Secret, 1-3, but the squad was not deterred. They then eliminated Oasis Gaming, 3-0, and GrindSky Esports, 3-1, to reach the lower bracket finals.

The team seemed to have gained momentum and secured another 3-1 win, this time against Team UNDRGRND to book their ticket to the Grand Finals.

Tournament favorites Fennel Adversity quickly took Game One in 16 minutes and 21 seconds, hoping to put a stop to RRQ's winning momentum. But that would only fuel the fire as RRQ, having studied the opponents and learning from their many challengers throughout the tournament, won four consecutive matches to take home the WCS-PH crown.

RRQ Philippines will represent the country in the coming regional tournament, Wild Rift Champions SEA, while Fennel Adversity will have a chance to participate in the regional play-ins on April 23.