Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

At the end of the first round, the Bulldogs are 4-3 — a shade above the Far Eastern University Tamaraws which stands at 3-4.

MANILA, Philippines – Who would have thought that the National University Bulldogs would be in contention for a Final Four slot after seven games in? After several of their high school stars who were supposed to move up the senior ranks instead transferred to UP? After their supposed coach also moved to UP? After one of their stars in the previous two seasons decamped back to Ateneo? With their foreign student athlete playing only five games and averaging a paltry 2.0 points per game?

At the end of the first round, the Bulldogs are 4-3 — a shade above the Far Eastern University Tamaraws which stands at 3-4.

The Bulldogs are fourth in the league in scoring (70.2), second in total field goals (41.7), tops in point in the paint (38.5), third in rebounding (46.8), third in assists (15.0), and second in blocked shots (3.7).

Four players have led NU in scoring — Michael Malonzo (three times), Reyland Torres (twice), John Lloyd Clemente and Janjan Felicilda.

That’s just on offense.

Defensively, they surrendered the second fewest points (66.0), and they are the best in defending 3-pointers (24.0 allowed).

Individually, some Bulldogs are shining.

Michael Malonzo has been one of the best in field goals made as he scores on a league-best 62% of his shots. He is also tenth in rebounds with 6.7 per game

John Lloyd Clemente, breaking out his shell this season, is third in total free throws made (19 makes).

Janjan Felicilda is sixth in assists with 3.1 an outing.

Tough Reyland Torres is eight in steals with 11.

Are the Bulldogs overachieving?

Definitely not.

The players are all prime recruits. Their feistiness is a reflection of their first-year head coach, Jeff Napa.

One of NU’s all-time greats has finally been given the honor of coaching his alma mater, an opportunity he richly deserves.

However, if you have followed his coaching career which he began as an assistant to Manny Dandan with the Bulldogs, he has learned quite well working with later coaches Eric Altamirano and Jamike Jarin. He has also earned his stripes winning three juniors titles with the Bullpups.

Napa also coached Letran for three seasons and finished with a solid 31-24 record while leading Letran to the Final Four; his last season in Intramuros.

He followed Aldin Ayo, a tough act to follow and did not have a losing season.

Watching him on the sidelines this UAAP Season 84, he is more composed as a coach. More patient.

And the team has benefitted from that composure.

Team management made the right call in getting the head coach after the departure of Jamike Jarin; and not a coach who brings his players wherever he goes using them as a bargaining chip.

Now that the secret is out on the Bulldogs, on every team in the UAAP, it would be interesting to see how they come out, how they are defended, and where they will finish after the end of the elimination round.

And they will get that acid test once more when they take on UP at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.