^

Sports

Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 11:14am
Malixi stays hot, clinches AJGA crown in sudden death
The young Filipina golfer banged in a delicate three-footer for par on the third playoff hole then watching Scarlett Schremmer crumble under pressure and muff from closer range to claim the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star crown.

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi carried her remarkable title run to the American Junior Golf Association circuit. 

The young Filipina golfer banged in a delicate three-footer for par on the third playoff hole then watching Scarlett Schremmer crumble under pressure and muff from closer range to claim the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star crown in Phoenix, Arizona Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Malixi missed winning it in regulation with a three-putt miscue on the 54th hole for a 70 but pulled through when the going got a lot tougher in the playoff. She matched Schremmer’s birdie and par on their return stints on Nos. 10 and 11 then claiming the hotly-disputed crown as the latter, who closed out with a 69 to force a tie at 207, flubbed a match-extending putt from two-and-a-half feet.

“It’s a great warm-up for me for next week’s AJGA event,” said the 15-year-old toast of Philippine amateur golf, who upstaged the pros back home twice and dominated the SEA Games qualifying the last four months.

It was the ICTSI-backed shotmaker’s second AJGA title following her wire-to-wire triumph in the Se Ri Pak Desert Junior last year with her latest exploit sure to fire her up all the more in the Ping Heather Farr Classic unfolding Thursday at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, also in Arizona.

Nikki Oh actually made it a three-player duel after she closed out with a 71 but the two-day leader missed a birdie-putt on the first playoff hole and bowed out of the title race in the circuit for junior players seeking to earn college golf scholarships.

On their second trip to the par-5 No. 10, Malixi reached it in two and two-putted for birdie while Schremmer made it in three but buried her birdie putt. The duo then matched pars on the par-3 11th.

They both overshot the par-4 No. 12 with Malixi chipping to within three feet and Schremmer poised to send the duel to another hole after rolling her third shot closer to the cup but missed.

Malixi battled back from as many as four strokes despite a 69 after 18 holes as Oh opened with a 65 spiked a rare double-eagle feat but the former threatened to within one with a 68 Saturday.

She grabbed the lead as Oh fumbled with a double bogey on the first hole but Schremmer joined her at the turn with a 33 against the former’s 34.

Malixi and Schremmer birdied the 10th to remain tied for the lead but the former reeled back with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14. However, she birdied two of the next three to regain a one-stroke lead, only to yield a stroke on a three-putt miscue on the last, enabling Schremmer and Oh, who bounced back with four birdies in the last six holes, to force a tie at nine-under overall.

“I didn’t know I was leading on the last hole. I just had a hunch that I needed just a par or better to win. I had an 8-footer for birdie but it slipped 3 feet past the hole and it lipped the cup on my next putt,” added Malixi.

She said her birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 were clutch and rued blowing the chance to clinch it outright in regulation.

“The first three of my last four holes was the huge turning point,” she said while attributing her victory to her team made up of swing coach Norman Sto. Domingo, fairway coach Rick Gibson and conditioning coach Jude Michael Eslera.

“It will also enhance my learning experience so I’ll bring this to my upcoming tournaments, especially the SEA Games,” said Malixi, who will team up with Lois Kaye Go and fellow ICTSI member Mafy Singson in their title-retention drive in the regional biennial games in Hanoi next month.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw

Philippine obstacle racers enter names in Guinness

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set new world obstacle marks as they ruled the Philippine OCR 100M Open yesterday at Arcovia City in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in...
Sports
fbtw
Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Save for their 47-78 beatdown at the hands of Ateneo, the average losing margin of the four losses of the Falcons was just...
Sports
fbtw

Stags drub Pirates; Chiefs top Cardinals

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
San Sebastian weathered Lyceum of the Philippines University’s repeated rallies to hack out an 83-71 victory yesterday and breathe life to its Final Four hopes in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
CPG Bohol crowned VisMin Super Cup champion

CPG Bohol crowned VisMin Super Cup champion

3 minutes ago
The Dolphins etched their mark in league history by becoming the latest ruler of this regional basketball event after outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

Why you should include the NU Bulldogs in UAAP hoops conversations

By Rick Olivares | 12 minutes ago
Who would have thought that the National University Bulldogs would be in contention for a Final Four slot after seven games...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler overcomes tears, fears to win the Masters

Scheffler overcomes tears, fears to win the Masters

29 minutes ago
The 25-year-old American, the poster of keeping calm and carrying on while upon the course, shook off his anxiety to win his...
Sports
fbtw
RSG rises to top; Bren, Blacklist get boot in MPL Season 9

RSG rises to top; Bren, Blacklist get boot in MPL Season 9

By Michelle Lojo | 46 minutes ago
RSG secured the top spot in the Mobile Legends Professional League-Season 9 (MPL S9) in style as they swept ONIC PH, 2-0,...
Sports
fbtw
Durant, Irving lead Nets over Pacers; Celtics take NBA playoffs 2nd seed

Durant, Irving lead Nets over Pacers; Celtics take NBA playoffs 2nd seed

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 55 points as the Brooklyn Nets held off a rally from the Indiana Pacers for a 134-126...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with