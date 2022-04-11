^

Bolts rebound, take 2-1 lead

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2022 | 12:00am
Meralco’s Tony Bishop takes an undergoal shot versus Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee with Bolt Cliff Hodge and Gin King Aljon Mariano looking on early in Game 3 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco restored power in the second half and tilted the balance of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals to its favor.

Unfazed by Ginebra’s first-half surge, the Bolts delivered a big run of their own to steal an 83-74 Game 3 victory and take a 2-1 lead last night in front of a 16,104-strong crowd at the MOA Arena.

Tony Bishop and Chris Newsome provided the scoring threat with 30 and 20 points, respectively, while Cliff Hodge anchored the defense in the stretch as Meralco completed their rally from 13 points down and the series go-ahead.

Bishop and Newsome each had a double-double as they also hauled down 16 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Hodge took the primary job against the prolific Justin Brownlee, who finished with only 19 markers, his lowest for the conference. The Fil-Am enforcer highlighted his heroics with a big-time block on Christian Standhardinger that preserved a 79-74 cushion going to the last three minutes.

The Bolts will seek to get on the hill in the race-to-four affair on Wednesday when the series swings back to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for Game 4.

“Both teams played really good defense tonight and you could tell that by the score. It was very difficult to score so it’s a matter of making stops and trying to hold on as much as we can,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

“We did have good offensive performances from Tony Bishop and Chris Newsome but a lot of credit goes to Cliff Hodge. He did a great job defensively, he gave everything he had to try to slow down the Ginebra offense,” he added.

After giving up 48 points in the first half, the Bolts choked the Gin Kings to 26 in the last 24 minutes and their lowest output of the conference. Brownlee, who torched Meralco with 11 in the first, coughed up eight the rest of the way, including a meager three in the fourth.

The Bolts held the Kings scoreless in the last 5:21 of the game.

Allein Maliksi shot seven of his 10 in the payoff period, netting a clutch jumper that gave them a 77-71 tear.

The huge Palm Sunday turnout represented a new high in the pandemic-era game and marked the league’s biggest since 23,711 witnessed the season-opening game between Ginebra and TNT on Jan. 13, 2019.

After a tight opening minutes highlighted by eight deadlocks and four lead changes, the Kings created some separation by outscoring Meralco in the windup, 8-2, for a 27-22 margin.

Using that momentum, Brownlee and his pals zoomed to a wider 43-30 lead before Meralco cut it to a more manageable eight at intermission.

Brownlee had his stamp all over the first 24 minutes of play, churning 13 markers, seven boards, six dimes, and five shot blocks already.

