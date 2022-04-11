Eala rules Chiang Rai tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala captured her second professional title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over seasoned home bet Luksika Kumkhum in the ITF W25 Chiang Rai at the Chiang Rai Sports Center in Thailand yesterday.

Eala pulled away from a 4-all deadlock in the first set and sustained the fire in the next set en route to an emphatic conquest of her 28-year-old Thai rival.

It was more than a year in the making for the 16-year-old Filipina ace, who bagged her breakthrough championship in January 2021 in the W15 Manacor in Spain, where she is a scholar in the Rafael Nadal Academy.

Late last month, Eala had an early exit in the prestigious Miami Open featuring the top-ranked netters in the world.

She dropped only a single set in the first round against Serbia’s Katarina Kozarov, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, before sweeping Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-3, 6-4, Japan’s Momoko Kobori, 6-3, 6-3, and China’s YeXin Ma, 6-3, 6-4 all the way to the finale against Kumkhum.

Eala recently climbed in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings at No. 533 after six events with a pair of Round-of-16 finishes in France as her best performance prior to this Thailand championship.

In the International Tennis Federation (ITF) girls rankings, Eala is at No. 11 though she is yet to play a single tourney in the junior scene this season after bagging the French Open girls’ doubles Grand Slam last year.