Stags drub Pirates; Chiefs top Cardinals

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian weathered Lyceum of the Philippines University’s repeated rallies to hack out an 83-71 victory yesterday and breathe life to its Final Four hopes in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

JM Calma, at his best in his NCAA last season, fired a career-high 23 points including a crucial jumper late that lifted the Stags to their second win in five outings.

The Egay Macaraya-mentored squad created a logjam at fifth spot with Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help.

Rommel Calahat and Kenneth Villapando buried a pair of dagger three-pointers and wound up with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Pirates slipped to 1-4.

Earlier, Arellano U relied on a stellar performance by Justin Arana to beat Mapua, 72-63.

The 22-year-old 6-5 Arana powered his way to 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a performance that halted the Chiefs’ three-game slide.

“My mindset really is to play defense,” said Arana, a transferee from Basud Camarines Norte College.

Arana came through despite nursing a partial tear to his right ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) and even played through it minus his knee support.

“I forgot my knee support,” he said.

Jordan Sta. Ana contributed 15 points, four boards and seven assists while Art Oliva chipped in 10 points before he was taken out early in the fourth quarter after complaining pain in his right wrist.

Warren Bonifacio had 11 points and 10 caroms but he had no answer to Arana as the Cardinals fell to their second straight defeat after starting the season with three straight wins.

