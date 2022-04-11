^

Sports

Maximize what we have

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2022 | 12:00am

In May of last year, the Philippine Sports Commission received a 25-hectare plot of land from the provincial government of Bataan. The site will be the Philippine Sports Training Center (PTSC) when it is completed. A beautiful elevated parcel accessible to ferries and commercial areas, it will take national athletes away from congested city centers to a more peaceful locale where they can concentrate on improving their performance. Of course, a feasibility study was first needed before any groundbreaking or construction could begin. As of now, national athletes share the facilities at Rizal Memorial Sports Center and the PhilSports complex and a handful of other venues across the country.

But RMSC was built in the art deco style even before the Philippines was a republic, and by law, cannot be renovated unless the new design matches the old. Aside from the Manila Zoo, it is probably the only large piece of property left in the city of Manila. By law, it belongs to the national government, and the PSC can stay as long as it wants. PhilSports, meanwhile, was due for a major renovation even before the pandemic broke out. A budget of over P3.2 billion is estimated to be the cost of building new facilities, the first major facelift for the place since the Marcos era. A tall athletes’ dormitory, a new swimming pool and bigger basketball or multipurpose arena will be among the structures planned.

There have been multiple sports property developments in sites around the country in recent years. In July of 2021, Valenzuela City revealed plans for a 1.2-hectare sports training center which will contain a basketball court, volleyball court, badminton area, and venues for chess, table tennis and billiards, as well as a main hall and dugouts. This will be the latest sports center after the one in New Clark City, which was used for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. There are other sports complexes like the Jose V. Yap Sports and Recreation Complex in San Jose, Tarlac, the older Narciso Ramos Complex on the beach in Lingayen, Pangasinan which was used for the Palarong Pambansa a decade ago, and Teachers Camp in Baguio City. Of course, Cebu City has its own grand dame of a sports complex in the heart of the city itself.

There are also many venues for specific sports located in schools which are of international standards, as well as the old standbys of the Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena. In fact, one of the programs of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) is to compare facilities and best practices of colleges and universities to raise and standardize their sports competitiveness.

Given this abundance of playing and training venues, there has to be a way to maximize their usage for both the grassroots and elite athletes. The PSC already has programs for this, and many national teams train in different provinces. But with further cooperation from local government units, this could be multiplied. If the Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA) were to get involved, there would be an explosion of coaches in various sports. TESDA has over 300 free courses for workers to acquire skills for local and international employment, but no sports training. If the agency were to put some of its muscle behind a few sports, we would almost immediately feel the impact.

If we can figure out how to make better and more frequent use of all of these sports facilities, we would have a stronger, healthier, more productive nation. All it takes is a little coordination and cooperation.

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom

Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom

By Alder Almo | 15 hours ago
After a challenging season filled with uncertainties, the Brooklyn Nets have regained complete control of their destiny....
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix as Verstappen fails to finish

Leclerc wins Australian Grand Prix as Verstappen fails to finish

9 hours ago
The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first turn and never looked back, scorching...
Sports
fbtw
Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Save for their 47-78 beatdown at the hands of Ateneo, the average losing margin of the four losses of the Falcons was just...
Sports
fbtw
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest

Stags drub Pirates; Chiefs top Cardinals

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
San Sebastian weathered Lyceum of the Philippines University’s repeated rallies to hack out an 83-71 victory yesterday and breathe life to its Final Four hopes in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the...
Sports
fbtw

Philippine obstacle racers enter names in Guinness

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna set new world obstacle marks as they ruled the Philippine OCR 100M Open yesterday at Arcovia City in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw

Maximize what we have

By Bill Velasco | 2 hours ago
In May of last year, the Philippine Sports Commission received a 25-hectare plot of land from the provincial government of Bataan.
Sports
fbtw

Woods’ hopes fades, Scheffler in command

2 hours ago
Tiger Woods’ hopes of a victorious return from career-threatening injuries evaporated on Augusta National’s greens on Saturday while Scottie Scheffler seized a three-stroke Masters lead.
Sports
fbtw
Milliam, three others repeat as PPS champs

Milliam, three others repeat as PPS champs

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Milliam re-displayed the form that netted her the 18-and-under crown in last week’s PPS-PEPP Iloilo leg, overpowering...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with