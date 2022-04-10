^

Bishop, Bolts check Gin Kings for 2-1 lead in PBA Finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 8:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts were successful this time in their comeback effort against Barangay Ginebra, hacking out an 83-74 Game Three win in the PBA Governor's Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

With a 2-1 lead dangled for the victors, the Bolts battled back from a much as 13 points with a second half bid where they outscored the Gin Kings, 43-26.

But the key for the Bolts was their stingy defense that denied any momentum shift after they took the lead in the second half.

Despite the many weapons in Ginebra's offensive arsenal, the Gin Kings were unable to score in the final 5:21 of the match.

Tony Bishop paced the Bolts in barging back into the win column with a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds.

Chris Newsome led the charge for the locals with a double-double of his own of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Allein Maliksi, though still far from his usual showings, was able to chip in 10 points.

Meanwhile, Justin Brownlee struggled mightily from 3-point land as he went 1-of-10.

Still, the Ginebra import finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks in the losing effort.

Game Four tips off on Wednesday as the series shifts back to the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

