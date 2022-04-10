Milliam, three others repeat as PPS champs

MANILA, Philippines — Alexa Milliam pounded out a 4-2, 5-4(4) reversal over second seed Jufe-Ann Cocoy while Therese Gauran, Louraine Jallorina and Renante Bravo also came away with straight-set victories to sustain their title run in the PPS-PEPP national age group tennis tournament in Bacolod City last Friday.

Milliam re-displayed the form that netted her the 18-and-under crown in last week’s PPS-PEPP Iloilo leg, overpowering three rivals before the unranked local bet subdued Cocoy in the finals of the premier age category at the Negros Occidental Tennis Association courts.

Gauran, from Tayasan, Negros, lived up to her top billing, dropping just two games in four matches to rule the girls’ 16-and-U play for the second straight week. She trounced No. 2 Louchelaj Estember, 4-0, 4-2, in the finals of the Group 1 tournament which drew players from Aklan, Roxas, Iloilo, Tayasan, Dumaguete, Valencia, San Carlos, La Carlota, Cadiz, Sagay and Bacolod.

The unseeded Jallorina also bucked the odds, upending third seed Zeannie Brigoli, 4-0, 4-0; Fiel Caroliean, 4-1, 4-0; and Bea Celeste, 4-1, 4-1; before overpowering Raine Villame, 4-1, 4-0, to claim the 12-and-U crown.

Hannah Divinagracia joined the romp of the lesser lights, thumping three rivals before foiling Jasmine Jaran, 4-2, 4-1, to pocket the 16-and-U plum in the event put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala president and CEO Bobby Castro and sponsored by Fernando Arguelles III.

Meanwhile, the PPS-PEPP La Carlota leg scheduled this week has been moved to May 11 to 15 due to adverse weather conditions. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In boys’ play, local siblings Andre Rodriguez and Adrian Rodriguez beat Herman Illusurio, 1-4, 5-4(2), 10-0, and Kurt Montenegro, 4-0, 4-1, to pocket the 18- and 12-and-U titles, respectively, while San Carlos’ Kirby Ramacho rapped Illusorio, 5-3, 5-3, in the 16-and-U finals; and Ormoc’s Renante Bravo claimed the 14-and-U title for the second straight week, foiling Adrian Rodriguez’s two-title bid, 4-1, 4-0, in the event held under the auspices of the Unified Tennis Philippines and the Universal Tennis Rating.

Jude Ceniza and Ibarra Ortega shared the spotlight by ruling the Legends’ doubles Open with an 8-2 romp over Japeth Bartolome and Arnold Rodriguez.