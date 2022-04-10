^

Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 2:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Soaring Falcons were on the receiving end of some heartbreaker losses in the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

But rather than letting the "What ifs" get to them, Coach Nash Racela says they're doing the opposite — using the pain as motivation.

"You go back to those close games. Apat na [games], apat na we could have been [the winners]," Racela said after another close shave at the hands of DLSU, 58-61, on Saturday.

"If you look at it that way, then that should give us motivation going to the second round. I think it's as simple as that," he added.

Save for their 47-78 beatdown at the hands of Ateneo, the average losing margin of the four losses of the Falcons was just three points.

Against FEU, it took a dagger three-pointer from RJ Abarrientos in the dying seconds of the game for the Tamaraws to down the Falcons, 66-65.

Though acknowledging that it is well and good that his wards put themselves within striking distance until the end of their games, Racela said there is work to be done for Adamson to finally get over the hump.

"It's nice that we put ourselves in a good position in the end, its just a matter of really grabbing the victory," said Racela.

"Lagi ko sinasabi ko sa kanila if the opponent will not give it to us, we have to learn how to take wins, and we’re hoping that of course going to the second round it will be, it will be different," he added.

The Falcons, who are in 7th place in the standings with a 1-6 record, will try to pick up the pieces and start strong in the second round where they face tormentor Abarrientos and the FEU Tamaraws first on Tuesday, April 12.

