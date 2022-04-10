Alex Eala outduels home bet, wins second pro title in Thailand tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has won her second title in the ITF tour as a pro player after ruling the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

Up against 28-year-old Thai veteran Luksika Kumkhum, Eala fashioned a straight sets victory, 6-4, 6-2, in the final on Sunday.

The 16-year-old, who is expected to play for Team Philippines in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi this May, claimed her first championship in the ITF Tour since January 2021.

Eala previously won the W15 Manacor tiff at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain where she is based.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair between Eala and Kumkhum in the opening set as both players traded blows.

Late in the set, the Thai tennister blanked Eala to force a deadlock at 4-4, ending the 8th game with an ace.

But Eala was not to be deterred as she pulled off a gutsy win in the next game that extended to two deuces to take a 5-4 lead.

In the 10th game, Kumkhum had a costly double fault that put Eala at set point, 40-30. The Filipina converted and took a one-set advantage.

Buoyed by her tough win in the opening set, the Filipina wunderkind zoomed to a 4-1 lead in the second frame.

Though Kumkhum pulled a game back to cut Eala's lead to two games, 2-4, Eala eked out back-to-back victories in Games Seven and Eight to take the championship.

According the ITF, the win should net Eala over $3,900 (roughly P200,000).