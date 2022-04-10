^

Sports

Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 11:09am
Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom
Kevin Durant #7 high-fives Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 08, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 118-107.
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

NEW YORK – After a challenging season filled with uncertainties, the Brooklyn Nets have regained complete control of their destiny. 

The Nets rolled past Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-107, Friday night (Saturday Manila time) to move two wins away from securing a playoff berth. 

“That’s the past,” said Kyrie Irving, who dropped 18 points and eight assists. “Now we just control what we can control and get ready to hoop.”

The Nets’ championship window was almost shut after being dealt with several big blows from the unvaccinated Irving barred from playing at home until getting exemption on March 28, Kevin Durant’s MCL injury to James Harden bolting out of the team. 

But each time they were counted out, the Nets got back up. It was much like against the Cavaliers after they blew a 17-point lead and trailed by seven in the second half. 

“Game of runs. They made their run. We made ours early. They hit us in the mouth. And I liked how we responded,” Kevin Durant said. “That’s just been the nature of our season. We get knocked down and see how we respond. I thought tonight was a good example of how we can respond.”

Durant scored 36 points and matched Vince Carter’s franchise record of 25 30-point games in a single season to pace the Nets.  

Their third straight win gave the Nets the tie-breaker for the seventh seed after catching the Cavaliers at 43-38. 

Now, all they need to do is beat the lowly Indiana Pacers, losers of their last nine games, on Sunday (Monday Manila time) to secure the seventh seed. If the Nets win, they will host the no. 8 on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time), with the winner moving to the playoffs in a potential first-round matchup against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. 

Durant could surpass Carter for the sole possession of the franchise record against the Pacers in their final regular-season game. He added five rebounds and five assists, the 16th time in their last 17 games that he dropped at least five dimes. 

“I actually think we’ve played very well out of the double team in the last month.  Kevin’s been great facilitating out of a double team, and the ball moves,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. 

Durant is averaging a career-high 6.2 assists per game this season. He’s come a long way since his rookie year when he only averaged 2.4 assists.  

“I think it starts with me just being patient,” Durant said. 

Durant agreed with Nash’s assessment that they had gotten better operating out of double teams this season. 

Bruce Brown, an unheralded two-way forward, has flourished playing off Durant. He scattered 18 points and flirted with a triple-double with 10 rebounds and eight assists. 

Durant commended Brown for doing a great job flashing every time the Nets superstar gets double-teamed.  

Brown shot 6 of 12, mostly on cuts and open three-pointers. He was perfect from the long distance. 

“It’s all mental,” Brown said of his improved outside shot. 

Brown is shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from downtown and has emerged as the Nets’ third-best player behind Durant and Irving since Harden was traded. He has found his niche with the team in the absence of sharpshooter Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, still out of commission since getting swapped for Harden.  

The Nets are still inconsistent. But had pulled their acts together when it mattered most. 

On Wednesday (Thursday Manila time), they were lethargic to start the game against across-the-river rival New York Knicks on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) before pulling off a second-half comeback. Against the Cavaliers, they stormed to a 17-point lead but allowed the Cavaliers to get back into the game. 

“We relaxed a little bit. But we locked in in the fourth quarter and blew them out,” Brown said. 

Nash attributed their inconsistencies to having basically three new players in the starting lineup. 

Andre Drummond (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Seth Curry (12 points, four assists) came on board at the trade deadline as part of the Harden trade. Irving missed more than half of the season. 

“This is a new group who played very few games together. So, we’re just looking for a little bit of improvement every day. That’s it,” Nash said. “We can’t get too carried away with reinventing the wheel, fixing the world’s problems. This is still a training month camp for this team.”

They need to ramp it up, or else it’s another wasted season for the Durant-Irving tandem who came to Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 with a promise of a championship. 


**
Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based sports website empiresportsmedia.com. 
 

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Alex Eala is back in the finals of an ITF tournament for the first time since January 2021.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons fended off a tough challenge from the FEU Tamaraws, 83-76, to extend their win streak to six games...
Sports
fbtw
Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom

Nets peaking at right time as NBA playoffs loom

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
After a challenging season filled with uncertainties, the Brooklyn Nets have regained complete control of their destiny....
Sports
fbtw

JB to the rescue

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra squandered a 20-point lead and Meralco trimmed the gap to only two with 6:28 left but Justin Brownlee, like a fireman coming to the rescue, saved the day to lift coach Tim Cone’s squad to a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Milliam, three others repeat as PPS champs

Milliam, three others repeat as PPS champs

By Jan Veran | 10 minutes ago
Milliam re-displayed the form that netted her the 18-and-under crown in last week’s PPS-PEPP Iloilo leg, overpowering...
Sports
fbtw
Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

Struggling Adamson to draw motivation from close losses, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Save for their 47-78 beatdown at the hands of Ateneo, the average losing margin of the four losses of the Falcons was just...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman Im shows steel to raise hopes for another Asian Masters champion

Ironman Im shows steel to raise hopes for another Asian Masters champion

1 hour ago
With defending champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who started the day in tied second place alongside Im, falling out of contention...
Sports
fbtw
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi advancing as Oh falters at AJGA Arizona tourney

Malixi advancing as Oh falters at AJGA Arizona tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Malixi, who started the round four strokes behind Oh with a 69 at the Papago Golf Course Friday (Saturday in Manila), fell...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with