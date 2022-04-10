^

Malixi advancing as Oh falters at AJGA Arizona tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 12:19pm
Rianne Malixi.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi birdied No. 1 at the turn then parlayed Nikki Oh’s disastrous triple-bogey on the par-5 hole for a huge four-shot swing that pulled the Filipina ace to within one off the American after two rounds of the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Malixi, who started the round four strokes behind Oh with a 69 at the Papago Golf Course Friday (Saturday in Manila), fell a shot farther back in a separate flight despite a solid backside 34 then birdied the par-5 No. 1 which she eagled in the first round to go three-under in the day.

In a bizarre twist, Oh, who birdied three of the last five holes at the back to pad her lead with a 33, hit a couple of errant shots on the 427-yard opening hole where she holed out in two for a rare double-eagle feat and a 65 Friday (Saturday). 

This time, she ended up with an 8, enabling the ICTSI-backed Malixi to pull within one with one round left in the 54-hole championship of the American Junior Golf Association that drew 15 champions, including four in the Top 150 of the Rolex AjGA Rankings.

The duo matched two birdies against a bogey in the last eight holes with Oh finishing with a 71 for a 136 and Malixi turning in a pair of 34s for a 137.

"The gameplan is to open doors for birdies," said Malixi, who birdied No. 10 from 5 feet, drilled in a three-footer on No. 1 but missed forcing a tie with a muffed birdie putt from 6 feet on the ninth.

But Alabama’s Scarlett Schremmer and Bridget Chantharath of California pooled identical 138s after a 66 and 67, respectively, and Nevada’s Brynn Kort firing a 69 to assemble a 139, setting the stage for wild, scrambling finish among five contenders.

Oh, Malixi and Schremmer slug it out starting at 8:08 a.m. after the 7:58 a.m. group of Chantharath, Kort and Anna Fang.

Fang, also from California, gunned down an eagle on No. 15 but reeled back with three bogeys in the first five holes at the front before birdying two of the last three to save a 71 for sixth at 141, five shots off the pace In the circuit for junior players aspiring to earn college golf scholarships.

Malixi, ranked No. 25 in the Rolex AJGA who is seeking a follow-up to her wire-to-wire triumph in the AJGA Se Ri Pak Desert Junior last year, birdied the par-5 10th for the second straight day and gained another stroke on the 16th but still found herself falling behind by 5 as Oh hit three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 14.

But things turned for the better for the SEA Games-bound Filipina star, winner of two pro events back home, at the turn as she birdied the first two holes and bounced back from a miscue on No. 4 with another birdie on the sixth.

Oh looked poised to dominate No. 1 the way she did the previous round but found it a lot tougher, scrambling to recover from mishits that led to a triple-bogey. 

She recovered with a birdie on the next then picked up another stroke on No. 6, only to yield it on the seventh.

