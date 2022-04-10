^

Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 1:27pm
Amid MVP chants, UP's Zavier Lucero keeps eyes on UAAP title
Zavier Lucero celebrates after scoring a point for the UP Fighting Maroons against the FEU Tamaraws in their first round meeting in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Zavier Lucero is keen on keeping his focus on the UAAP title, amid early talks of possibly coming home with the MVP plum in his first year in the league.

After having a stretch of big games for the Fighting Maroons punctuated by a 27-point explosion against the FEU Tamaraws in their 83-76 win on Saturday, Lucero has been seen by many as a front runner for the coveted award.

The point was driven home by the Maroon crowd in Mall of Asia Arena last night, when they showered Lucero with MVP chants after the Fil-Am recruit hit a clutch three-pointer to give UP a six-point lead, 76-70 with 1:50 ticks left on the clock.

Though Lucero was appreciative of the thought, the 6'6" cager says he's not in the mindset of collecting individual awards.

"It's flattering. But like I said, we have one goal in this team. Everybody has the same goal and that's what's special about us," Lucero said, alluding to the objective of giving UP it's first UAAP men's basketball title since 1986.

"There's no individual accolades that are gonna make a difference if we aren't able to do what we set out to do," he added.

The last time UP produced an MVP was back in UAAP Season 81 when Bright Akhuetie collected the award.

That was also the year UP ended a 21-year drought of Final Four appearances. They also reached the Finals but fell to eventual champions Ateneo.

For Lucero, as long as the team can continue making a good run, it doesn't matter what comes out of those MVP chants.

"As long as we stay focused on that goal, then I like where we're at," said Lucero.

The quest for a historic UAAP title for the Fighting Maroons continue on Tuesday as they open the second round against the NU Bulldogs.

