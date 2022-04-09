Tio, Eagles hunt down Tigers to complete UAAP first round sweep

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles remain spotless after seven games of the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament as they asserted dominance over the UST Growling Tigers, 91-80, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

A second half explosion from Tyler Tio proved timely for the Eagles who needed to create distance over the pesky Tigers in their first game since the UAAP Season 82 Finals.

In the third quarter, UST got within seven, 50-43, but a foul prone showing in the period sent many white shirts to the charity stripe to keep the Tigers at bay.

Back-to-back triples from Tio to begin the final frame was the backbreaker as the Ateneo lead ballooned to 22, 80-58.

Though Sherwin Concepcion tried to will his team back in the game as he sparked an 12-2 run in the middle of the fourth salvo, Forthsky Padrigao converted on a three-pointer to extend the Ateneo lead back to 17, 87-70, with 4:19 left on the clock.

Tio top scored for the Eagles, who have won their 33rd straight game dating back to 2018, with 20 points — a new career-high for him.

BJ Andrade and Chris Koon chipped in with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Concepcion paced the Growling Tigers, who fall to 2-5, with 22 markers.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Tio 20, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Belangel 9, Kouame 8, Mamuyac 8, Ildefonso 6, Daves 6, Lazaro 4, Gomez 3, Chiu 3, Padrigao 3, Verano 2, Mallillin 0, Mendoza 0.

UST 80 -- Concepcion 22, Manalang 10, Fontanilla 9, Cabanero 9, Santos 9, M. Pangilinan 8, Mantua 5, Manaytay 3, Gomez de Liano 3, Ando 2, Samudio 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 50-34, 74-58, 91-80.