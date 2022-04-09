^

Sports

Tio, Eagles hunt down Tigers to complete UAAP first round sweep

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 6:01pm
Tio, Eagles hunt down Tigers to complete UAAP first round sweep
Tyler Tio
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles remain spotless after seven games of the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament as they asserted dominance over the UST Growling Tigers, 91-80, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

A second half explosion from Tyler Tio proved timely for the Eagles who needed to create distance over the pesky Tigers in their first game since the UAAP Season 82 Finals.

In the third quarter, UST got within seven, 50-43, but a foul prone showing in the period sent many white shirts to the charity stripe to keep the Tigers at bay.

Back-to-back triples from Tio to begin the final frame was the backbreaker as the Ateneo lead ballooned to 22, 80-58.

Though Sherwin Concepcion tried to will his team back in the game as he sparked an 12-2 run in the middle of the fourth salvo, Forthsky Padrigao converted on a three-pointer to extend the Ateneo lead back to 17, 87-70, with 4:19 left on the clock.

Tio top scored for the Eagles, who have won their 33rd straight game dating back to 2018, with 20 points — a new career-high for him.

BJ Andrade and Chris Koon chipped in with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Concepcion paced the Growling Tigers, who fall to 2-5, with 22 markers.

The Scores:

ATENEO 91 -- Tio 20, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Belangel 9, Kouame 8, Mamuyac 8, Ildefonso 6, Daves 6, Lazaro 4, Gomez 3, Chiu 3, Padrigao 3, Verano 2, Mallillin 0, Mendoza 0.
UST 80 -- Concepcion 22, Manalang 10, Fontanilla 9, Cabanero 9, Santos 9, M. Pangilinan 8, Mantua 5, Manaytay 3, Gomez de Liano 3, Ando 2, Samudio 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 50-34, 74-58, 91-80.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

UE's Santiago continues suspension as school conducts own investigation of Rivero incident

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
UE men's basketball head coach Jack Santiago continues to serve suspensions in the UAAP amid the schools' investigation on...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

Bulldogs maul Red Warriors in wire-to-wire victory

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After giving three-peat champs Ateneo a good fight in their last game, the Red Warriors fell flat on their face in the early...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

San Juan, Iloilo play rubber match for PCAP All-Filipino crown

By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
For the third straight conference, to decide the championship in the San Miguel-All Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess...
Sports
fbtw
'That's the way this series is gonna be': Ginebra's Cone shrugs off giving up lead vs Meralco

'That's the way this series is gonna be': Ginebra's Cone shrugs off giving up lead vs Meralco

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Knowing the caliber of play that the Bolts have, it was only fitting that Ginebra had to come out with clutch plays to nab...
Sports
fbtw
Vengeful Kings strike back &nbsp;

Vengeful Kings strike back  

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra retaliated hard against Meralco and quickly brought their PBA Governors’ Cup title series IV to square...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

Maroons outgun Tamaraws in thriller for 6th straight win

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
The UP Fighting Maroons fended off a tough challenge from the FEU Tamaraws, 83-76, to extend their win streak to six games...
Sports
fbtw
Archers rally late, shoot down Falcons

Archers rally late, shoot down Falcons

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Archers ended the game on a 16-5 run to score a bounce back victory and end the first round with a 5-2 slate.
Sports
fbtw
Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris tops scrappy final Melbourne practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

8 hours ago
In a session in which Sebastian Vettel slammed into a wall, the Briton Norris posted a blistering one minute 19.117 seconds...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

Alex Eala drubs Chinese foe to book finals slot in Thai tourney

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Alex Eala is back in the finals of an ITF tournament for the first time since January 2021.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
The rising Filipina star hit two solid shots at the 427-yard, par-5 opening hole and made an eagle then rebounded from a bogey...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with