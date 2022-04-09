^

Malixi trails by four strokes despite eagle-spiked 69 at AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 10:47am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi rode on an early eagle feat and fired a 69 but trailed a hot-starting Nikki Oh by four strokes at the start of the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star at the Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The rising Filipina star hit two solid shots at the 427-yard, par-5 opening hole and made an eagle then rebounded from a bogey mishap on the third with birdies on Nos. 7, 10 and 15. 

But the 15-year-old ICTSI-backed ace missed turning in a four-under card with a bogey on the 16th for solo second in the 54-hole tournament serving as part of the American Junior Golf Association circuit.

But Oh flourished with a fiery 65 she spiked with a rare double-eagle and an eagle, her 32-33 card putting her four strokes clear of Malixi, who is trying to extend her run of victories back home in one of the premier junior circuits in the US.

Malixi won her last three tournaments, including two on the local pro circuit and the SEA Games qualifier.

But she will have a lot of catching up to do as Oh opened with an albatross then bounced back from a bogey on the second hole with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. Flashing her awesome long game, the Californian eagled the 421-yard, par-5 10th then hit two more birdies against a bogey in the last four holes to stay in command.

Anna Fang, also from California, birdied two of the last four holes to card a 70 and tie Brynn Kort of Nevada at third in the tournament which drew some of the top and rising young players from all over.

Malixi, who scored an AJGA breakthrough in Se Ri Pak Desert Junior last year, is on a three-leg AJGA campaign as part of her efforts to boost her world ranking and at the same time toughen up for next month’s SEA Games where she will help spearhead the country’s title-retention drive with Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in Hanoi, Vietnam.

She will next vie in the Ping Heather Farr Classic on April 14-17 at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, both in Arizona and in the Rome Junior Classic on April 28-May 1 at the Coosa Country Club in Rome, Georgia.

