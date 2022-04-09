Folayang to receive P500K incentive from Benguet solon for ONE X win

Eduard Folayang (in red) is set to receive a Php 500,000 incentive for his win against John Wayne Parr in ONE X last month

MANILA, Philippines — Eduard Folayang's recent win over John Wayne Parr in ONE X last month just got sweeter after Benguet Congressman Eric Go Yap pledged to give the fighter an incentive.

Yap reportedly went to one of the Baguio-based stable's trainings before the match and promised Folayang a P500,000 reward should he win the match.

And showing a masterclass of striking against Parr in Singapore last March 26, the Team Lakay stalwart eked out a unanimous decision win.

The reward was reportedly pooled from resources at the Office of Benguet Representative.

Team Lakay went on social media on Friday to thank Yap for the incentive.

"It is truly a remarkable sight to see our athletes doing their best in their fields and the Province of Benguet able to show their support as well," wrote Team Lakay.

Three fighters from Team Lakay saw action in ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show in Singapore.

Stephen Loman joined Folayang as one of the victors as he fought off Shoko Sato for a unanimous decision win.

Lito Adiwang unfortunately suffered an injury in his bout against compatriot Jeremy Miado and thus absorbed a 2nd round TKO loss.

According to Team Lakay, Adiwang is awaiting schedule for surgery to right leg which he hurt in a non-contact injury against Miado.