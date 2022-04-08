^

Sports

Pacquiao's longtime security chief shoots for council seat in Sarangani town

Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 2:09pm
Pacquiao's longtime security chief shoots for council seat in Sarangani town
Carlos Homo is pictured here with his supporters.

MANILA, Philippines – Retired army man Carlos Homo, one of the proud sons of Glan, Sarangani, will be vying for one of the eight council seats in the municpacilty in the May 9 national elections. 

Homo returns to his roots, hoping to follow the lead of presidential aspirant and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao as an elected public servant to help his people under the political party of People’s Champ Movement.

Known for being Pacquiao’s top security aide since 2005, the 59-year-old former Master Seargent has expressed his desire to run to provide security, jobs, education and foods for the people of Glan.    

“I’m really inspired throughout the years by Senator Pacquiao’s dedication and great political will to serve the people of Glan,” Homo said. “I decided to run so in my little own ways I can help them by enforcing peace and order, of course to provide jobs, livelihoods and education to our municipality.”

Homo will also be running under the People’s Champ Movement of aspiring Glan mayor Tata Yap and vice mayoral candidate James Yap along with municipal council candidates Kayrud Alegado, Jong Escobar, Lydia Hizoler, Edwin Pacaldo, Boy Roque, Diday Sentillas and Zarius Wata.

Homo, also a member of Special Forces, is also known for his security skills and leadership which he learned from the political institution of good governance under the office of Senator Pacquiao throughout the years.

Homo is married to San Roque Adarna Elementary school teacher Merla Mantalaba, the cousin of Pacquiao, and they are blessed with three children — Maria Wendel, Dave Vendham and youngest Wedcarl Jeffrey Homo — who are now all professionals and college graduates.

He served 25 years in the military, including in the East Timor in 2001 when he was assigned as member of the United Nations Peace Keeping Troops. He then worked as Pacquiao’s security chief for 17 years, also accompanying the boxing star in his US fights. 

“I hope my people will give me a chance to serve them as their elected public servant,” said Homo, who enjoys Pacquiao’s full support.

