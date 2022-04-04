^

Sports

Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 4:31pm
Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz
The Creamline Cool Smashers return to the PVL Open Conference Finals
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline showed its readiness to face either Cignal or Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference finals unfolding Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“We’re expecting a tough series against any of the two but we will be ready,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The Cool Smashers’ vast experience was in total display in a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 win that capped a two-game sweep of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, their sister team, Sunday before a record crowd.

Creamline will come into the finals carrying with it an unblemished slate of five wins against either Cignal or Petro Gazz, who were battling each other in a do-or-die game for the last finals slot at press time.

Game Two is set Friday and a decider, if necessary, is on Sunday both at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Cool Smashers will carry with them the stigma of their finals defeat to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte last season but they have high hopes they would find redemption in the finals.

“It has served as an extra motivation for our campaign this year and it showed in our games how much hard work we have put to get back to the finals,” said Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. “All the players and the coaching staff are also focused.”

Backstopped by Valdez and the power-hitting duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, the Cool Smashers have lived up to expectations as they swept Pool B in Group B, rode roughshod of the Crossovers in the quarterfinals before bringing out the broom on the Flying Titans in the semis.

“It will be a different finals for us but we hope that we’ll be able to apply all the learning we had from all the bubble training and bubble setups,” said Valdez.

All throughout their finals run, the Cool Smashers have played in sync with top playmaker Jia De Guzman keeping their offense humming and their rivals’ defense guessing with her vast repertoire of set plays.

But with a slew of options to go to, any setter worth her salt would have little trouble throwing those feeds and getting the desired results.

Valdez, Carlos and Galanza have been switching places on the hitting zones with great enthusiasm and authority, Pangs Panaga, Celine Domingo and Risa Sato have taken care of the middle, and role players Kyle Negrito, Fille Cayetano, Rose Vargas, Pau Soriano and Rizza Mandapat have always been ready to step up at any given time.

Liberos Kyle Atienza and Ella de Jesus also provide the needed defense in the back row with their near-impeccable ball-control skills.

ALYSSA VALDEZ

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone: We don&rsquo;t have secret formula vs Bolts

Cone: We don’t have secret formula vs Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Enjoying a whopping 3-0 upperhand against Meralco head-to-head in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals doesn’t in any...
Sports
fbtw
'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his...
Sports
fbtw
No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Yuka Saso wobbled aiming to match her third round 66 for a shot at a Top 5 finish but settled for a 72 and wound up at joint...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Cheered on by a historic 16,877 paying patrons, the Cool Smashers were quick to recover from an opening-set meltdown and dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
The same golfing gods who ensured an historic first Masters Tournament triumph for Asia some 12 months ago are now being called...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz

Creamline braces for tough PVL finals duel vs Cignal or Petro Gazz

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Creamline showed its readiness to face either Cignal or Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference finals...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina crumbles, ends up tied at 17th in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

Ardina crumbles, ends up tied at 17th in Casino del Sol Golf Classic

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina cracked when the going got tough, fumbling with a birdie-less 76 to finish joint 17th in the Casino del Sol...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles aim to stretch winning ways as UAAP opens doors to fans

Eagles aim to stretch winning ways as UAAP opens doors to fans

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Unblemished pacer Ateneo is determined to break away while University of the Philippines and La Salle hope to stay within...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA's Juico no longer 'persona non-grata' as POC withdraws suspension

PATAFA's Juico no longer 'persona non-grata' as POC withdraws suspension

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
There is now peace in Philippine sports now.
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Ormoc joins CPG Bohol in VisMin Cup Top 2

Streaking Ormoc joins CPG Bohol in VisMin Cup Top 2

5 hours ago
The OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters posted their fifth straight win in as many games in the second round of eliminations of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with