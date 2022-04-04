No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

Yuka Saso of Japan reacts to her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of The Chevron Championship at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa on April 03, 2022 in Rancho Mirage, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso wobbled aiming to match her third round 66 for a shot at a Top 5 finish but settled for a 72 and wound up at joint 17th instead in the Chevron Championship won by Jennifer Kupcho, who took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond in Rancho Mirage Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Kupcho rode on her fiery third round 64 that put her six shots clear of last year’s winner Patty Tavanatakit as she captured the season’s first major championship despite a closing two-over 74 at the Dinah Shore course in Mission Hills.

With a 14-under 274 total, she beat fellow American Jessica Korda by two as the latter failed to sustain an eagle-spiked four-under card after 12 holes with a bogey on No. 15 and finished with a 69 and a 276.

Slovenia’s Pia Babnik produced a 66 to snatch third place at 277 while halfway leader Hinako Shibuno fought back from a disastrous 77 with her own version of a six-under card to salvage joint fourth at 278 with Lexi Thompson of the US and Tavatanakit, who shot 68 and 72, respectively.

Saso, who rallied from near tail-end of the 74-player surviving cast to joint 11th with that 66 in the pivotal round, just a stroke behind the fifth-running group, pressed her bid with a birdie on the par-5 No. 2. But she hit a couple of errant shots and failed to recover to drop strokes on Nos. 4 and 6.

She missed her chance on the par-5 ninth, gained a stroke on the third long hole on No. 11 but yielded another shot on the 15th before holing out with a birdie on the last par-5 (No. 18).

With a 283 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed reigning US Women’s Open champion tumbled to joint 17th with Japanese Nasa Hataoka (67), American Danielle Kang (68), Thai Atthaya Thitikul (72) and Korean Sei Young Kim (72). Each received $57,388 (P2.95 million).

Kupcho, on the other hand, became the last player to take a dip into the iconic Poppie’s Pond as the tournament ended its half-century run at Mission Hills.

The tournament, which started in 1972 and became a major in 1983, is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at the popular California desert venue.

The winner and the caddie traditionally leap into the pond beside the 18th green and Kupcho got to take the splash for the last time.

Saso, meanwhile, gears up for the next LPGT event, the LOTTE Championship on April 13-16 in Oahu, Hawaii, which she led in the first two rounds last year before settling for joint sixth place finish while playing against the best of the best in her early stint in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

She will be joined in the $2 million event by ICTSI teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.