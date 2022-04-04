^

Sports

No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 12:20pm
No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship
Yuka Saso of Japan reacts to her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of The Chevron Championship at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa on April 03, 2022 in Rancho Mirage, California.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso wobbled aiming to match her third round 66 for a shot at a Top 5 finish but settled for a 72 and wound up at joint 17th instead in the Chevron Championship won by Jennifer Kupcho, who took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond in Rancho Mirage Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Kupcho rode on her fiery third round 64 that put her six shots clear of last year’s winner Patty Tavanatakit as she captured the season’s first major championship despite a closing two-over 74 at the Dinah Shore course in Mission Hills.

With a 14-under 274 total, she beat fellow American Jessica Korda by two as the latter failed to sustain an eagle-spiked four-under card after 12 holes with a bogey on No. 15 and finished with a 69 and a 276.

Slovenia’s Pia Babnik produced a 66 to snatch third place at 277 while halfway leader Hinako Shibuno fought back from a disastrous 77 with her own version of a six-under card to salvage joint fourth at 278 with Lexi Thompson of the US and Tavatanakit, who shot 68 and 72, respectively.

Saso, who rallied from near tail-end of the 74-player surviving cast to joint 11th with that 66 in the pivotal round, just a stroke behind the fifth-running group, pressed her bid with a birdie on the par-5 No. 2. But she hit a couple of errant shots and failed to recover to drop strokes on Nos. 4 and 6.

She missed her chance on the par-5 ninth, gained a stroke on the third long hole on No. 11 but yielded another shot on the 15th before holing out with a birdie on the last par-5 (No. 18).

With a 283 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed reigning US Women’s Open champion tumbled to joint 17th with Japanese Nasa Hataoka (67), American Danielle Kang (68), Thai Atthaya Thitikul (72) and Korean Sei Young Kim (72). Each received $57,388 (P2.95 million).

Kupcho, on the other hand, became the last player to take a dip into the iconic Poppie’s Pond as the tournament ended its half-century run at Mission Hills.

The tournament, which started in 1972 and became a major in 1983, is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it at the popular California desert venue.

The winner and the caddie traditionally leap into the pond beside the 18th green and Kupcho got to take the splash for the last time.

Saso, meanwhile, gears up for the next LPGT event, the LOTTE Championship on April 13-16 in Oahu, Hawaii, which she led in the first two rounds last year before settling for joint sixth place finish while playing against the best of the best in her early stint in the world’s premier ladies circuit.

She will be joined in the $2 million event by ICTSI teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dutch cyclist charmed by Filipino community in UCI Gravel World Series race

Dutch cyclist charmed by Filipino community in UCI Gravel World Series race

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Dutch cyclist Rick Nobel thoroughly enjoyed his experience participating in the inaugural UCI Gravel World Series race in...
Sports
fbtw
Cone: We don&rsquo;t have secret formula vs Bolts

Cone: We don’t have secret formula vs Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Enjoying a whopping 3-0 upperhand against Meralco head-to-head in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals doesn’t in any...
Sports
fbtw
'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Cheered on by a historic 16,877 paying patrons, the Cool Smashers were quick to recover from an opening-set meltdown and dominating...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine ski and snowboard body attains full-time POC membership

Philippine ski and snowboard body attains full-time POC membership

21 hours ago
The Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation (PSSF) is now a regular member of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) family...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

No strong windup for Saso, falls to joint 17th in Chevron Championship

By Jan Veran | 41 minutes ago
Yuka Saso wobbled aiming to match her third round 66 for a shot at a Top 5 finish but settled for a 72 and wound up at joint...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Ormoc joins CPG Bohol in VisMin Cup Top 2

Streaking Ormoc joins CPG Bohol in VisMin Cup Top 2

48 minutes ago
The OCCCI-Ormoc Sheer Masters posted their fifth straight win in as many games in the second round of eliminations of the...
Sports
fbtw
Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

Irrespective of Masters outcome, Matsuyama's place in golf history is sealed

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
The same golfing gods who ensured an historic first Masters Tournament triumph for Asia some 12 months ago are now being called...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist stays alive, ONIC PH enters playoffs in MPL S9

Blacklist stays alive, ONIC PH enters playoffs in MPL S9

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
ONIC Philippines secured the fourth playoff spot as Blacklist International avoided elimination as they pulled off an upset...
Sports
fbtw
4 best PCAP teams to battle in division finals

4 best PCAP teams to battle in division finals

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It is only right that the northern and southern division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with