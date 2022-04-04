Blacklist stays alive, ONIC PH enters playoffs in MPL S9

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC Philippines secured the fourth playoff spot as Blacklist International avoided elimination as they pulled off an upset win in the final match of Week 7 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 9.

Blacklist International was on the brink of elimination after losing to eighth-ranked Bren Esports last Saturday, 1-2. It looked like the Season 8 and world champions were out of playoffs contention but they secured a crucial, come-from-behind win against RSG PH, 2-1. They safely stay at No. 6 with 14 points from three wins and 10 losses.

Though the defeat snapped RSG PH's seven-game winning streak, they had earlier swept TNC and Echo, 2-0, to rise to No. 1 with 28 points, 10 wins and three losses. Echo dropped to second place with 25 points while TNC is close behind with 24.

ONIC PH avenged their earlier defeat against Smart Omega, 2-1. Despite losing to TNC, 0-2, the M3 world runners-up have secured the fourth playoffs slot at 17 points from seven wins and five losses, once again retaking fourth place from Nexplay EVOS, which dropped to No. 5 after being swept by Smart Omega 0-2.

Fighting to escape elimination, Smart Omega remains at ranked No. 7 with 13 points while Bren is hanging by a thread with eight points.

The final week of the regular season starts on April 8 and will open with a crucial match between Bren Esports against Smart Omega while Echo hopes to retake the No. 1 spot against ONIC PH.