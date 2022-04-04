^

Sports

4 best PCAP teams to battle in division finals

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 10:30am
MANILA, Philippines – It is only right that the northern and southern division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel-All Filipino Cup come down to the two best teams of each group.

The north top dog, Pasig King Pirates, made sure there will be no upset this time when they fended off the challenges of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights by taking their best of three series, 2-0. 

The streaking Pirates, who have lost once all season long, defeated the LoadManna Knights, 14-7 and 12-9. In the first set, Pasig’s touted homegrown cadre pulled Pasig to a 6-1 blitz lead. In rapid chess, it was their top four boards’ turn to carry the cudgels.

In the second set, with Caloocan’s top board tandem of Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia turning back GM’s Mark Paragua and Darwin Laylo, it was their homegrown boards of Kevin Arquero, Jerome Villanueva and Eirc Labog Jr. who were the difference in the sweep.

Their foe in the northern division finals will be the north’s second best squad, the San Juan Predators, who also escaped the upset axe of the Manila Indios Bravos with a two-set sweep, 16-5, 15-6. 

Led by GM Oliver Barbosa, IM Ricardo Nolte, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, IM Ricky de Guzman and FM Arden Reyes, San Juan easily dispatched Manila to set up the finals battle with Pasig on Wednesday, April 6.

Over at the south, pole position leader Iloilo won the Battle of Guimaras Strait with a two set sweep of the Negros Kingsmen, 13-8 and 14.5-6.5 while the Davao Chess Eagles asserted their mastery over the Toledo Trojans with their own sweep, 15-6 and 12.5-8.5. 

Iloilo’s GM Joey Antonio raided Negros from Boards One to Four claiming 4.5 points from the six available.

WFM Cherry Ann Meija, NM Cesar Mariano, NM Rolly Parondo Jr. and Fritz Bryan Porras also contributed mightily to the sweep.

The Davao Chess Eagles have positioned themselves as a power to be reckoned with for time to come.

From the time they joined as a guest team in last year’s Open Conference, they have gone up even higher this All-Filipino placing second in their division. They faced a stiff challenge from Toledo, which was fresh from its upset of Zamboanga in the quarterfinals.

Different players stepped up to the plate at every interval to gain the triumph.

They battle with Iloilo for the right to go to PCAP’s Grand Finals, which will also be on April 8.

