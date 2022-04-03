^

Sports

Cool Smashers take down Flying Titans to book PVL finals return

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 3, 2022 | 6:25pm
The Creamline Cool Smashers return to the PVL Open Conference Finals
MANILA, Philippines — Creamline showed incredible composure despite a faulty start as it turned back Choco Mucho, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15, to book its second straight finals appearance in the Premier Volleyball League that made history Sunday with a record crowd at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Cheered on by a historic 16,877 paying patrons, the Cool Smashers were quick to recover from an opening-set meltdown and dominating the last three sets with a combo of rock-solid net defense, superb court coverage and a relentless attack anchored on the power-hitting troika of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez.

Carlos, who unleashed 26 hits in a 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11 win in Game 1 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan Friday, was an unstoppable force of nature after she unloaded 23 points, including 19 off spikes, while Galanza scattered 18.

Valdez, the franchise’s unquestioned leader, pounded in 17 points, including the final one that sealed the Cool Smashers a return trip to the finals against either Cignal or Petro Gazz.

There, Creamline could accomplish what it failed to do in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte where it blew a 2-0 set lead in the deciding Game Three to cede the title to Chery Tiggo.

This time, the Cool Smashers could win it all and emerge the pro league’s second champion.

The best-of-three finale is set to start Wednesday.

Game Two is Friday and a decider, if necessary, is on Sunday.

Galanza later said her team’s experience trumped over Choco Mucho’s youth again.

“I’m thankful for the trust shown on me by the team even though I was a little bit off in our last game,” said Galanza, a former league MVP who was quiet in the opener with only 10 points to show.

“We also showed maturity and composure,” she added.

But it appeared early that Choco Mucho has conquered its inner demons and was confident at the start of the game when it raced to a commanding 23-15 lead.

Creamline made a big run from there but fell short in the end.

The Cool Smashers though sustained the momentum late in the first set and just utterly outplayed and outgunned the younger Flying Titans the rest of the way.

