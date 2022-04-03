Cignal, Creamline eye PVL finals

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal seeks a breakthrough finals appearance today while Creamline shoots for another crack at the title in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference that moved to the bigger Mall of Asia Arena to accommodate more fans.

The HD Spikers took the opener against the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, last Friday at the packed Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan and should come into their 6 p.m. Game 2 duel motivated to sweep the series.

“As I kept on saying, we need to double or triple our efforts from our last game for us to win,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

The Cool Smashers, for their part, outlasted the Flying Titans, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11 in Game 1 and could wrap it all up at 3 p.m.

A deciding game or games, if necessary, will be played tomorrow at the MOA Arena.

Creamline mentor Sherwin Meneses said experience would play a big factor.

“I always believe that our edge is in our experience and we just hope we can use it (again),” he said.

Today’s matches mark the return of the country’s premier league to the Pasay City venue after nearly four years. The organizing Sports Vision decided to move the games to the Pasay venue or the Ynares Center in Antipolo due to the high demand for tickets following the lowering of COVID-19 alert levels in the country.

“We are thankful to both Paco Arena and the Filoil Flying V Arena for being gracious hosts to us over the past few weeks,” said PVL president Ricky Palou.