Eagles pull away, frustrate rivals Archers for 30th straight win

Ange Kouame (in blue) and the Ateneo Blue Eagles dumped their archrivals DLSU Green Archers for their 30th straight victory in the UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles extended their unbeaten run to 30 games at the expense of long-time rivals DLSU Green Archers, 74-57, in their first clash of UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

It took a while, but the Blue Eagles managed to pull away late in the second half to claim solo first in the standings with a 4-0 slate for the year while handing La Salle their first loss of the season in four games.

The four-peat-seeking Eagles went on a timely scoring run just as the Archers were knocking on their doors down only one, 41-42, in the third salvo.

But Ateneo started to wax hot from deep and went on a 16-4 run to end the quarter to create some breathing space, 58-45.

As momentum swung their way, the Katipunan-based squad slowly got into the swing of things and returned to their dominant ways as they ran away with the victory in the fourth period.

The Eagles were up by as much as 17 points, 69-52, with about two minutes left in the game.

Ange Kouame paced the defending champions in the victory with a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Gian Mamuyac, meanwhile, proved to be a pest on defense with his six steals. He also had 11 points to his name.

The Green Archers leaned on Michael Phillips and Mark Nonoy, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively in the losing effort.

They thus continue to search for theie first win against their perennial rivals since November 2017.

The Scores:

ATENEO 74 -- Kouame 16, Ildefonso 12, Mamuyac 11, Belangel 8, Tio 6, Koon 6, Chiu 6, Andrade 3, Verano 2, Padrigao 2, Lazaro 2.

LA SALLE 57 -- M. Phillips 13, Nonoy 12, Nelle 10, Lojera 9, Winston 6, Baltazar 5, Nwankwo 2, Manuel 0, Austria 0, B. Phillips 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 35-32, 58-45, 74-57.