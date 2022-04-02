^

Sports

Eagles pull away, frustrate rivals Archers for 30th straight win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 8:50pm
Eagles pull away, frustrate rivals Archers for 30th straight win
Ange Kouame (in blue) and the Ateneo Blue Eagles dumped their archrivals DLSU Green Archers for their 30th straight victory in the UAAP
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles extended their unbeaten run to 30 games at the expense of long-time rivals DLSU Green Archers, 74-57, in their first clash of UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

It took a while, but the Blue Eagles managed to pull away late in the second half to claim solo first in the standings with a 4-0 slate for the year while handing La Salle their first loss of the season in four games.

The four-peat-seeking Eagles went on a timely scoring run just as the Archers were knocking on their doors down only one, 41-42, in the third salvo.

But Ateneo started to wax hot from deep and went on a 16-4 run to end the quarter to create some breathing space, 58-45.

As momentum swung their way, the Katipunan-based squad slowly got into the swing of things and returned to their dominant ways as they ran away with the victory in the fourth period.

The Eagles were up by as much as 17 points, 69-52, with about two minutes left in the game.

Ange Kouame paced the defending champions in the victory with a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Gian Mamuyac, meanwhile, proved to be a pest on defense with his six steals. He also had 11 points to his name.

The Green Archers leaned on Michael Phillips and Mark Nonoy, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively in the losing effort.

They thus continue to search for theie first win against their perennial rivals since November 2017.

The Scores:

ATENEO 74 -- Kouame 16, Ildefonso 12, Mamuyac 11, Belangel 8, Tio 6, Koon 6, Chiu 6, Andrade 3, Verano 2, Padrigao 2, Lazaro 2.

LA SALLE 57 -- M. Phillips 13, Nonoy 12, Nelle 10, Lojera 9, Winston 6, Baltazar 5, Nwankwo 2, Manuel 0, Austria 0, B. Phillips 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 35-32, 58-45, 74-57.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hold off Red Warriors to extend win streak to 3

Maroons hold off Red Warriors to extend win streak to 3

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Maroons, paced by CJ Cansino in the opening quarter, started out strong and never looked back against UE with a wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
How Filipino heritage helped Kansas coach Kurtis Townsend navigate life

How Filipino heritage helped Kansas coach Kurtis Townsend navigate life

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Ahead of Townsend's latest trip to the US NCAA Final Four with the Kansas Jayhawks, he spoke about the importance of his Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
NU spoils Abarrientos show as Bulldogs trip Tams

NU spoils Abarrientos show as Bulldogs trip Tams

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
A no-quit NU team kept themselves within striking distance with the Tamaraws until late in the final salvo.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
It was an unproductive day for Filipino imports and their respective teams in the Japan B. League on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Tigers shoot down Falcons for 2nd straight win

Tigers shoot down Falcons for 2nd straight win

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In a nip-and-tuck affair, it was Joshua Fontanilla's late game heroics that paved the way for the Tigers to improve to an...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney

Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Near-impeccable from tee to green, Ardina missed just one fairway on a 277-yard driving norm, hit all but two greens and finished...
Sports
fbtw
Last hole birdie salvages Saso bid in Chevron Championship

Last hole birdie salvages Saso bid in Chevron Championship

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
On the brink of early ouster after blowing an eagle-spiked three under card after nine holes with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14,...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Roundup: McCollum comes up clutch as Pelicans spoil LeBron, Davis return, Wolves best Nuggets

NBA Roundup: McCollum comes up clutch as Pelicans spoil LeBron, Davis return, Wolves best Nuggets

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Though having star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis back at the helm, the Lakers were sent crashing to their fifth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with