Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — It was an unproductive day for Filipino imports and their respective teams in the Japan B. League on Saturday.

For starters, the Ravena brothers were on the receiving ends of blowouts with Thirdy's San-En and Kiefer's Shiga bowing to Osaka Evessa and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, respectively.

Thirdy, for his part, was a sorry 0-of-6 from the field in NeoPhoenix's 80-98 loss to Osaka.

In 18 minutes as a starter, Thirdy tallied only two points off of two freebies.

He had four assists, one rebound and a steal to brighten his stat line.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Evessa as San-En saw themselves down 23 points at the biggest.

His older brother Kiefer had only a slightly better game as he finished with seven points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in Shiga's 50-92 loss against Ryukyu.

A sorry start that saw the Lakestars trail early, 11-29, proved insurmountable as the Golden Kings held a sizeable lead for most of the game.

At their most dominant, Ryukyu led by a whopping 45 points.

Former UP teammates Kobe Paras and Javi Gomez de Liaño also suffered defeats at the hands of their opponents.

Paras' Niigata Albirex BB lost to the Utsunomiya Brex, 72-89.

He finished with 13 points, one rebound, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Gomez de Liaño, for his part, was scoreless in nine minutes off the bench in the Ibaraki Robots' 63-92 beating at the hands of the Chiba Jets.

Only Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses were victorious in their game on Saturday as they topped the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-65.

Ramos, however, was not activated to play in the game.