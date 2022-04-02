^

Sports

Tigers shoot down Falcons for 2nd straight win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 6:18pm
Tigers shoot down Falcons for 2nd straight win
Joshua Fontanilla
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers have gotten a win run going after a 79-72 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In a nip-and-tuck affair, it was Joshua Fontanilla's late game heroics that paved the way for the Tigers to improve to an even 2-2 slate.

Fontanilla buried a three-point dagger to pad UST's lad to seven, 77-70 with 19.3 remaining in the game.

Paul Manalang and Fontanilla paced the Tigers in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Manalang scored all his points from beyond the arc as he went 5/7 from rainbow country.

He also added three rebounds and five assists to his stat line.

Jerom Lastimosa was the bright spot for the Soaring Falcons who fell to 1-3.

He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Lenda Douanga chipped in 16 markers as well on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting clip.

The Scores:

UST 79 -- Manalang 15, Fontanilla 10, Santos 9, Cabanero 8, Concepcion 7, Herrera 6, Ando 6, Manaytay 5, Mantua 5, Yongco 3, Gomez de Liano 3, M. Pangilinan 2, Samudio 0, Canoy 0.
ADAMSON 72 -- Lastimosa 16, Douanga 16, Magbuhos 8, Peromingan 7, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Yerro 4, Colonia 3, Hanapi 3, Manzano 2, Maata 2, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 45-41, 64-58, 78-72.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antetokounmpo cements status as NBA great after breaking Abdul-Jabbar record

Antetokounmpo cements status as NBA great after breaking Abdul-Jabbar record

By Alder Almo | 9 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s evolution took another leap Thursday night (Friday Manila time) when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
Sports
fbtw
Black hopes to finally beat Cone ahead of Meralco-Ginebra Finals clash

Black hopes to finally beat Cone ahead of Meralco-Ginebra Finals clash

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having met Ginebra thrice before since 2015 in the finals, Black hopes fourth time's the charm for himself and his team.
Sports
fbtw
NU spoils Abarrientos show as Bulldogs trip Tams

NU spoils Abarrientos show as Bulldogs trip Tams

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A no-quit NU team kept themselves within striking distance with the Tamaraws until late in the final salvo.
Sports
fbtw
How Filipino heritage helped Kansas coach Kurtis Townsend navigate life

How Filipino heritage helped Kansas coach Kurtis Townsend navigate life

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Ahead of Townsend's latest trip to the US NCAA Final Four with the Kansas Jayhawks, he spoke about the importance of his Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Martin eager to show out for Kansas in first US NCAA Final Four appearance

Fil-Am Martin eager to show out for Kansas in first US NCAA Final Four appearance

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After recently becoming a breakout star for Kansas late in the season, Martin is simply thankful for the chance to extend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

Filipino imports struggle as teams absorb sorry losses in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
It was an unproductive day for Filipino imports and their respective teams in the Japan B. League on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

'That's one of my dreams': Kansas' Martin reaffirms commitment to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Remy Martin of the Kansas Jayhawks maintained his desire to represent the Philippines in international hoops as he plays his...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons hold off Red Warriors to extend win streak to 3

Maroons hold off Red Warriors to extend win streak to 3

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Maroons, paced by CJ Cansino in the opening quarter, started out strong and never looked back against UE with a wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney

Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Near-impeccable from tee to green, Ardina missed just one fairway on a 277-yard driving norm, hit all but two greens and finished...
Sports
fbtw
Last hole birdie salvages Saso bid in Chevron Championship

Last hole birdie salvages Saso bid in Chevron Championship

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
On the brink of early ouster after blowing an eagle-spiked three under card after nine holes with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 14,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with