Tigers shoot down Falcons for 2nd straight win

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers have gotten a win run going after a 79-72 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In a nip-and-tuck affair, it was Joshua Fontanilla's late game heroics that paved the way for the Tigers to improve to an even 2-2 slate.

Fontanilla buried a three-point dagger to pad UST's lad to seven, 77-70 with 19.3 remaining in the game.

Paul Manalang and Fontanilla paced the Tigers in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Manalang scored all his points from beyond the arc as he went 5/7 from rainbow country.

He also added three rebounds and five assists to his stat line.

Jerom Lastimosa was the bright spot for the Soaring Falcons who fell to 1-3.

He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Lenda Douanga chipped in 16 markers as well on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting clip.

The Scores:

UST 79 -- Manalang 15, Fontanilla 10, Santos 9, Cabanero 8, Concepcion 7, Herrera 6, Ando 6, Manaytay 5, Mantua 5, Yongco 3, Gomez de Liano 3, M. Pangilinan 2, Samudio 0, Canoy 0.

ADAMSON 72 -- Lastimosa 16, Douanga 16, Magbuhos 8, Peromingan 7, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Yerro 4, Colonia 3, Hanapi 3, Manzano 2, Maata 2, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 45-41, 64-58, 78-72.