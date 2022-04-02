^

Maroons hold off Red Warriors to extend win streak to 3

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 3:03pm
The UP Fighting Maroons extended their win streak to three games after holding off the UE Red Warriors
MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons notched their third win in a row in UAAP Season 84 after fending off the UE Red Warriors, 81-66, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

The Maroons, paced by CJ Cansino in the opening quarter, started out strong and never looked back against UE with a wire-to-wire victory.

At the end of the first salvo, UP was ahead big, 31-14.

With its plethora of offensive weapons, the Maroons ballooned their lead to as big as 30, 65-35, with about four minutes left in the third salvo.

While a determined Red Warriors side cut the lead to as small as 11, 62-73, at the halfway mark of the fourth salvo, the Maroons were able to convert on key baskets late in the game to hold off the upset bid.

UP improved to 3-1 for the year.

Zav Lucero led the Maroons in scoring with 14 points while two others finished in twin digit scoring.

Ricci Rivero also chipped in with 14 markers while Cansino added 10.

For the Red Warriors, it was Clint Escamis who topped the scoring column with 16 points.

The Red Warriors are winless in four outings.

The Scores:

UP 81 -- Lucero 14, Rivero 14, Cansino 10, Tamayo 8, Diouf 7, Spencer 7, Calimag 6, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 2, Webb 2, Eusebio 2, Lina 2, Catapusan 2, Fortea 1, Alarcon 0.

UE 66 -- Escamis 16, K. Paranada 13, Pagsanjan 12, Catacutan 5, Lorenzana 5, Pascual 5, Guevarra 4, Tulabut 2, Sawat 2, Beltran 1, P. Cruz 1, Abatayo 0, N. Paranada 0, J. Cruz 0, Antiporda 0.

Quarters: 31-14, 50-32, 71-45, 81-66.

