Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney
MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina kept the momentum of her superb 68 start and fired an eagle-spiked 65, grabbing solo second but remaining three strokes adrift of American Jessica Porvasnik halfway through the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tuczon, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).
Near-impeccable from tee to green, Ardina missed just one fairway on a 277-yard driving norm, hit all but two greens and finished with 28 putts as she sustained her final start to put herself in strong contention at second from a share of 10th with a 133 total.
The ICTSI-backed shotmaker birdied two of the first three holes, eagled the par-5 No. 6 and closed out her frontside with back-to-back birdies for a best 30 start. She went seven-under with another birdie on the par3 No. 13.
Though she failed to duplicate that feat and bogeyed the 15th, the other par-3, the veteran Cangolf pro gained another stroke on No. 17 for that seven-under card and a spot in the featured flight that includes third running Andrea Lee of the US, who assembled a 134, also after a 65.
But Porvasnik proved peerless for the second straight day, matching her solid opening 65 with another bogey-free seven-under card to stay at the helm at 130.
Fil-Am Clariss Guce also sizzled with three straight birdies from No. 4 and gunned down another on No. 9 to crash the Top 10. But she dropped off the standings just as quickly with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12 and scrambled with a birdie-bogey-birdie roll in the last three holes for a 69.
She hardly improved to joint 25th with a 139, nine strokes off Porvasnik.
Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario snapped a three-tournament skid but her 72 barely saved her from a fourth missed cut stint at joint 59th at 143, the cutoff score.
She birdied two of the first six holes but after a bogey-birdie ride from No. 7, she dropped strokes on Nos. 11 and 13 and flubbed a couple of birdie opportunities for a 34-38.
