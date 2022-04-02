Ardina claims solo 2nd in Arizona tourney

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on June 27, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia.

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina kept the momentum of her superb 68 start and fired an eagle-spiked 65, grabbing solo second but remaining three strokes adrift of American Jessica Porvasnik halfway through the Casino del Sol Golf Classic in Tuczon, Arizona Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Near-impeccable from tee to green, Ardina missed just one fairway on a 277-yard driving norm, hit all but two greens and finished with 28 putts as she sustained her final start to put herself in strong contention at second from a share of 10th with a 133 total.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker birdied two of the first three holes, eagled the par-5 No. 6 and closed out her frontside with back-to-back birdies for a best 30 start. She went seven-under with another birdie on the par3 No. 13.

Though she failed to duplicate that feat and bogeyed the 15th, the other par-3, the veteran Cangolf pro gained another stroke on No. 17 for that seven-under card and a spot in the featured flight that includes third running Andrea Lee of the US, who assembled a 134, also after a 65.

But Porvasnik proved peerless for the second straight day, matching her solid opening 65 with another bogey-free seven-under card to stay at the helm at 130.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also sizzled with three straight birdies from No. 4 and gunned down another on No. 9 to crash the Top 10. But she dropped off the standings just as quickly with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12 and scrambled with a birdie-bogey-birdie roll in the last three holes for a 69.

She hardly improved to joint 25th with a 139, nine strokes off Porvasnik.

Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario snapped a three-tournament skid but her 72 barely saved her from a fourth missed cut stint at joint 59th at 143, the cutoff score.

She birdied two of the first six holes but after a bogey-birdie ride from No. 7, she dropped strokes on Nos. 11 and 13 and flubbed a couple of birdie opportunities for a 34-38.