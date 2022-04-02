NBA Roundup: McCollum comes up clutch as Pelicans spoil LeBron, Davis return, Wolves best Nuggets

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a break in the action in the first half of the basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on April 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans dealt a huge blow to the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff chances after a 114-111 at the Crypto.com Arena in California on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Though having star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis back at the helm, the Lakers were sent crashing to their fifth straight defeat.

After Avery Bradley sank a triple to get the Lakers within one, 111-112, McCollum converted on two freebies to increase the Pelicans' lead to three with 9.4 ticks left in the game.

In the next possession, James missed on a game-tying triple as the Pelicans held on for the win.

The Pelicans thus tightened their hold on the ninth spot to place themselves in the play-in tournament picture.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are still stuck in 11th place with just five games remaining in the regular season.

McCollum finished with a team-high 32 points while Brandon Ingram chipped in with 29 markers.

James had 38 points, eight rebounds, four assissts, and a steal in the losing effort.

Davis, for his part, finished with a double-double of 23 points and 12 boards.

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves bested Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, 136-130.

Towns' 32 points and nine boards were enough for Philly even as Jokic eked out a better offensive performance.

Jokic flirted with a triple-double with 38 points, 19 boards, and eight assists in the loss.

In the other games, the San Antonio Spurs put the Portland Trailblazers out of playoff contention with a 130-111 victory at home.

Keldon Johnson paced the Spurs with 21 points.

The LA Clippers, for their part, routed the Milwaukee Bucks who played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, 153-119.

Robert Covington scored 43 points to pace LA.

A shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies side also took a victory on Friday (Saturday in Manila) after a 122-114 win over the NBA-best Phoenix Suns.

Dilon Brooks led the charge for Memphis with 30 points.

Devin Booker had 41 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

The Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings also eked out victories over the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets, respectively.

Other winners of the day include the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards, and the Boston Celtics.