NU spoils Abarrientos show as Bulldogs trip Tams

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs soured a 33-point outburst from RJ Abarrientos as they won over the FEU Tamaraws, 73-68, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

A no-quit NU team kept themselves within striking distance with the Tamaraws until late in the final salvo.

And despite struggling mightily from the charity stripe, it was two free throws from John Figueroa that gave NU the advantage late, 68-66.

Michael Malonzo then capped it off with a three-point play to pad their lead to five, 71-66, with less than a minute remaining.

While an LJ Gonzales conversion and a turnover kept the door ajar for the Tamaraws to pull the rug from under NU, they couldn't convert in the final possession as NU hung on for the win.

The Tams sent John Lloyd Clemente to the line in a final attempt to drag the game on with 1.8 ticks left in the game.

But Clemente cooly converted on his freebies to shut the door on FEU.

John Lloyd Clemente and Malonzo paced the Bulldogs in the victory with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Clemente also had eight boards and six assissts.

Shaun Ildefonso, for his part, chipped in 13 markers.

For the Tams, it was a one-man show as Abarrientos scored almost half of his team's points.

Only Royce Alforque reached twin-digit scoring as well with 13 markers.

Of note as well that Abarrientos was the only FEU player to convert on a three pointer.

He was 8-of-15 from beyond the arc and the rest of the team missed all their 15 attempts.

With the win NU snapped a two-game losing streak and improved 2-2. FEU, meanwhile, fell to 1-3.

The Scores:

NU 73 -- Clemente 18, Malonzo 14, Ildefonso 13, Minerva 9, Felicilda 7, Figueroa 5, Joson 4, Galinato 2, Tibayan 1, Gaye 0, Enriquez 0, Yu 0, Torres 0, Manansala 0, Mahinay 0.

FEU 68 -- Abarrientos 33, Alforque 13, Gonzales 9, Bienes 4, Tempra 4, Ojuola 3, Sajonia 2, Torres 0, Coquia 0, Sleat 0, Li 0, Sandagon 0, Celzo 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 32-33, 49-58, 73-68.