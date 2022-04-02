World Balance teases possible new colorways for Scottie Thompson signature shoe

World Balance has floated the idea that they will be releasing some of the player exclusive colorways of Scottie Thompson's ST1 shoe in retail soon

MANILA, Philippines — World Balance has teased that they might be releasing new colorways of Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson's signature shoe, the ST1.

Just months after its initial release in November, the brand has floated the idea that they may be adding on to the retail collection of ST1s with some of the colorways Thompson has been rocking in the ongoing PBA Governor's Cup.

Thompson wore three different player exclusive colorways of the ST1 in the ongoing conference and we might be seeing one or two of them in World Balance stores soon.

A colorway that Thompson seemed to particularly like was the black colorway with gold accents, which he also shared to his Instagram story.

PBA images Thompson in the ST1 All-Black Colorway

Courtesy of World Balance A closer look at the ST1 All-black colorway

He also wore an all-white colorway and an all-red colorway of the signature shoe.

PBA images Thompson in the ST1 All-White colorway

PBA images Thompson in the ST1 All-red colorway

The first edition of the ST1 retailed for Php 3,499 a pair and these new colorways will likely cost the same.

Reviews have been good for the Ginebra cager's sneaker and while no official word has come out yet from World Balance, sources say that the new colorways will drop sooner rather than later.