^

Sports

Black hopes to finally beat Cone ahead of Meralco-Ginebra Finals clash

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 10:42am
Black hopes to finally beat Cone ahead of Meralco-Ginebra Finals clash
Meralco Bolts head coach Norman Black
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts head coach Norman Black hopes to finally be able to get one back in his head-to-head PBA Finals match ups against decorated tactician Tim Cone as the Bolts and the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel clash in the Governor's Cup Finals beginning Wednesday.

Having met Ginebra thrice before since 2015 in the finals, Black hopes fourth time's the charm for himself and his team.

"I've never beaten Tim before so maybe this will be the right time to get it done," Black said after their 94-81 victory over the Magnolia Hotshots on Friday.

"We've been meeting a lot lately, and he's been on the winning end every time," he added.

Ginebra's last three Governor's Cup titles came at the expense of Black and the Bolts.

Despite history looking to favor the Gin Kings, Black believes they have enough time to prepare and hopefully pull the rug from under the defending champions.

"They have a couple of days rest on us so that's gonna help them a little bit, but fortunately I think the earliest we'll start is on Wednesday, so we have more than enough time to prepare and more than enough time to get some rest," said Black.

"It should be interesting again," he added.

But before Black gets back to work and look forward to his latest match up against Cone's Gin Kings, the tactician wants to take a moment to celebrate where they are at present.

"Right now, I'm gonna enjoy this — making it to the finals because it has been a struggle this conference to get here," he said.

Game One of the Finals tips off at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No-quit Cardinals turn back Heavy Bombers

No-quit Cardinals turn back Heavy Bombers

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Mapua erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and pulled off a gutsy 59-56 win over Jose Rizal University to tie Letran...
Sports
fbtw

A lesson for vloggers

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
The US judges considered the Four Factors of Fair Use, which is also observed in the Philippine judicial system in considering fair use: the purpose and character of your use, the nature of the copyrighted work,...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s kings-bolts last dance IV

It’s kings-bolts last dance IV

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
All set for Round 4 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Governors’ Cup finals showdown.
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Showing incredible grit, Cignal turned back an imploding Petro Gazz side, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to move on the cusp...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers clash in unique environment

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Nearly three years after their last duel, Ateneo and La Salle rekindle their storied rivalry under a bubble environment in a tussle for the solo lead in the UAAP Season 84 at the MOA Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
World Balance teases possible new colorways for Scottie Thompson signature shoe

World Balance teases possible new colorways for Scottie Thompson signature shoe

By Luisa Morales | 13 minutes ago
Just months after its initial release in November, the brand has floated the idea that they may be adding on to the retail...
Sports
fbtw
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside

Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside

1 hour ago
The glitzy draw in Doha on Friday also set reigning champions France on a potential collision course with England in the quarter-finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Antetokounmpo cements status as NBA great after breaking Abdul-Jabbar record

Antetokounmpo cements status as NBA great after breaking Abdul-Jabbar record

By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s evolution took another leap Thursday night (Friday Manila time) when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Martin eager to show out for Kansas in first US NCAA Final Four appearance

Fil-Am Martin eager to show out for Kansas in first US NCAA Final Four appearance

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After recently becoming a breakout star for Kansas late in the season, Martin is simply thankful for the chance to extend...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors confirm Curry won't return before NBA playoffs

Warriors confirm Curry won't return before NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters the news was not a surprise.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with