PCAP All-Filipino semifinals unfurl

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 9:21am
Chess stock photo
MANILA, Philippines — The penultimate playdate of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ San Miguel-All Filipino Cup gets underway today, Saturday.

The Pasig King Pirates resumes its march towards the title. Standing in their way are the Caloocan LoadManna Knights who in last year’s Open Conference ousted them in the same scenario. 

During the elimination round, Pasig took down Caloocan twice, 16.5-4.5, and 11-10. In both matches, the top two boards of both squads – GM Mark Paragua and GM Darwin Laylo for the King Pirates and IM Paulo Bersamina and IM Jem Garcia for the LoadManna Knights – drew. That left it to the lower boards to decide the game. 

Can Caloocan repeat their playoffs feat or will Pasig continue their mastery of their foe?

The other northern division match pits the San Juan Predators and resurgent Manila Indios Bravos. 

The Indios Bravos ousted the erstwhile All-Filipino champions Laguna, in their quarterfinals outing. While San Juan has had their number in their head-to-head match-up, the Predators have looked a bit shaky in this conference. 

In their two battles in this conference, San Juan emerged triumphant 13-8 and 13.5-7.5. The only Indios Bravos player to claim any points is IM Chito Garma. With GM Ino Sadorra providing a boost to Garma, Manila booted out Laguna. If the Indios Bravos want to go toe-to-toe with San Juan, they will not only need Sadorra to join the fray but to have all hands on deck.

As for San Juan, they too hope to have GM Oliver Barbosa present for this crucial battle. However, against the top-rated squads like Pasig, Iloilo and Davao, it has been their homegrown players who have struggled.

Moving to the southern division, perennial leader Iloilo Kisela Knights face off another challenge by the Negros Kingsmen in their Battle of Guimaras Strait semis match-up. 

In their two elimination round meetings, Iloilo squeaked past Negros, 11-10 and 11.5-9.5. 

The crucial boards have been in the middle with NM Cesar Mariano and Rolly Parondo Jr. giving their side a huge lift for the win. If Negros wants a chance to upset these monstrous favorites, they will need Adelaide Joie Lim, Natori Diaz, Adrian Pacis, and Ellan Asuela to get those wins.

In the last of the final four battles for Saturday, Toledo hopes to continue their giant-killing ways against the Davao Chess Eagles. 

In the elimination round battles, Davao has come out on top, 11.5-9.5 and 16-5. In both matches, the top three boards of Davao – FM Sander Severino, FM Roel Abelgas, and AGM Rowelyn Acedo have mowed down the Trojans. The Trojans have done well below those boards so any chance will mean they have to steal points on the top.

The semifinals of PCAP’s San Miguel-All Filipino Cup can be viewed on streaming on the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective team pages.

