Sister teams Creamline, Choco Mucho 'bring out the best in each other', says Valdez

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 9:16am
MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans are relishing the chance to play against each other in the 2022 PVL Open Conference semifinals.

Sister teams under the Rebisco umbrella, Creamline's Alyssa Valdez said that the two squads facing each other have resulted in great experiences for both squads.

"Sa totoo lang, ang saya kasi sa pakiramdam din na yung sister teams nagkakalaban," Valdez said after their four-set victory over the Flying Titans in Game One on Friday.

"We really bring out the best in each other. As you can see in the game, yung competitiveness talaga lumalabas sa bawat atleta," she added.

The two fan favorite squads hacked it out in a jam-packed arena where thousands of fans cheered for every point and every rally.

Though the Cool Smashers were the more seasoned and therefore more cohesive squad on the court, the stacked Flying Titans showed flashes of brilliance.

Add to the blockbuster pairing that volleyball fans truly enjoyed, both teams were also able to pick up some valuable experience and lessons.

"I guess we learn from them din talaga as a sister team din so maganda, maganda din yung dynamics," said Valdez.

"Nagtutulungan din talaga yung bawat team. So kami rin natuto rin kami sakanila," she added.

Creamline and Choco Mucho continue their friendly rivalry in Game Two on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena where the Cool Smashers look to close out their foes and move on to the Finals.

The Flying Titans, meanwhile, will attempt to make it a series and force a Game Three rubber match on Monday.

