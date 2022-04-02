Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

MANILA, Philippines — Showing incredible grit, Cignal turned back an imploding Petro Gazz side, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to move on the cusp of the PVL Open Conference finals before a packed crowd at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Ageless Cignal skipper Rachel Ann Daquis delivered a vintage performance as she came through with 11 points including the hits that mattered most while Riri Meneses did most of the dirty work with 14 points off 11 kills and three blocks as the HD Spikers seized the 1-0 lead in their best-of-three semis series.

Cignal can wrap it up in Game Two tomorrow.

But whatever happens, the HD Spikers have already redeemed themselves from a forgettable performance in last season’s Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble where they finished 10th and dead last.

Cignal showed perseverance as they rallied from 20-23 and 21-23 deficits in the second and third sets to steal the match.

In the other game, Creamline relied on its experience and Tots Carlos’ 26-point explosion in outlasting Choco Mucho, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, to close in on a finals return.