^

Sports

Cebu Chooks sixth in Dubai 3x3

The Philippine Star
April 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Debuting Cebu Chooks finished sixth overall in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Dubai Expo Super Quest Wednesday night at the Expo Sports Arena in Dubai.

Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, Brandon Ramirez and Mike Nzeusseu went 1-2 in a tough Pool B. And figuring in a do-or-die game against world No. 2 Antwerp of Belgium, Cebu Chooks could not sustain the momentum from a 21-15 conquest of USA’s Chicago team.

The Filipinos bowed to the Belgians, 19-12.

“We still have a lot to work on,” said Cebu Chooks head trainer Aldin Ayo. “We had a lot of lapses in our interior defense, especially during our game against Belgium (Antwerp). Hopefully, we can fix this by the time we host the Manila Super Quest next month.”

Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas, meanwhile, was proud of the stand put up by the Philippine team as it finished a respectable sixth place in the competition.

Cebu Chooks’ sole win in the competition came against USA’s Chicago -- a team bannered by USA’s no. 3 player Craig Moore and no. 4  Zahir Carrington, taking a 21-15 (8:14) triumph.

Trailing 10-5 midway through the game, the trio of Tallo, Zach Huang, and Brandon Ramirez joined hands in an 8-3 run to tie things up at 13-all with 4:02 remaining.

The two teams then went back and forth before Nzeusseu scored on the inside to give Cebu Chooks a 16-15 lead with three minutes left.

With the momentum on their side, Huang and Tallo continued the scoring spree while a Ramirez putback sent the Filipinos to matchpoint with 2:02 remaining. Nzeusseu then scored the winner after a blow-by of Zahir Carrington with 1:46 to spare.

Tallo led the way for Cebu Chooks with 10 points built on three deuces in the contest.

In its very first game, Cebu Chooks almost stunned 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalists Riga of Latvia, falling short late in a 21-17 (9:07.5) loss.

With 1:17 left and Riga clinging to a 17-16 lead, world no. 1 Nauris Miezis knocked down a two-ball to put Riga just two points away from taking the game.

Though Tallo was able to score on a nifty move inside, the 31-year-old Miezis knocked down a one-legged deuce to seal the win for Riga with 52.5 seconds to spare.

Miezis had 18 points in the contest built on five deuces.

“Our team gave a good accord of themselves, especially against Riga – a team that has been together for almost a decade,” said the sports patron. “We plan on adding more wide-bodied versatile players not just to this team but also our second team to match the physicality of the Europeans.”

Antwerp ended up topping the tournament while Poland’s Warsaw finished second. Riga and Serbia’s Liman finished in third and fourth place, respectively. Puerto Rico’s San Juan -- who wound up with a 2-1 record in Pool A -- placed fifth.

Switzerland’s Lausanne (A, 0-3) and Chicago (B, 0-3) finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.

CEBU CHOOKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto, Adelaide suffer late meltdown vs JackJumpers

Sotto, Adelaide suffer late meltdown vs JackJumpers

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After leading by as much as six points, 66-60, early in the final frame, the 36ers surrendered a scorching 16-0 run to the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

By Roy Luarca | 8 hours ago
Given another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho to gain lead in PVL semis

Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho to gain lead in PVL semis

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite losing a set to the loaded Flying Titans, Creamline's championship experience prevailed as they regained their bearing,...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
It&rsquo;s kings-bolts last dance IV

It’s kings-bolts last dance IV

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
All set for Round 4 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Governors’ Cup finals showdown.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco 3x3 team eyes back-to-back

Meralco 3x3 team eyes back-to-back

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Leg 4 winner Meralco aims to sustain the charge as it leads the contenders for top honors in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers clash in unique environment

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Nearly three years after their last duel, Ateneo and La Salle rekindle their storied rivalry under a bubble environment in a tussle for the solo lead in the UAAP Season 84 at the MOA Arena.
Sports
fbtw

POC to lift ‘persona non grata’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
POC president Cong. Bambol Tolentino said yesterday with the settlement of the PATAFA-EJ Obiena row through mediation facilitated by PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, the POC Executive Board will be convened for a meeting...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Showing incredible grit, Cignal turned back an imploding Petro Gazz side, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to move on the cusp...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with