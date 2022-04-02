No-quit Cardinals turn back Heavy Bombers

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and pulled off a gutsy 59-56 win over Jose Rizal University to tie Letran and San Beda at the helm in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong yesterday.

Skipper Warren Bonifacio came through with another solid outing marked by 12 points, 11 rebounds and a block to power the Cardinals to their second win in a row.

“We didn’t give up and played as a team,” said Bonifacio, who was also a key player pouring in all of his seven points in the final period of their 73-67 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College Sunday.

The Bombers slipped to 0-2.

Earlier, San Sebastian College came alive in the fourth quarter to turn back Perpetual Help, 63-58.

Smarting from a 65-63 loss to Arellano Sunday, the Stags fought every minute on this one while working hard on defense and going to Rommel Calahat and JM Calma on the offensive end.

Calahat scattered 17 points including a booming three midway in the last canto that gave SSC the lead for good. He added eight rebounds and four assists while Calma had 14 points, nine boards, two blocks and a steal before hurting his left knee at endgame.

“We gave up in the fourth quarter in our loss to AU. That’s why we played hard all game in this win,” said Calahat, a 6-2 wingman from Assumption of Mary of Davao City.

SSC succeeded in slowing down two of Perpetual Help’s Big Three, limiting Kim Aurin and Jeff Egan to just seven and four points after they exploded for 20 and 14, respectively, in the Altas’ 77-56 rout of Jose Rizal U Tuesday.

Jielo Razon paced the Las Piñas-based dribblers with 22 points that included six treys. But it wasn’t enough to prevent them from absorbing their first defeat.

“We focused on stopping their key guys because we all know Aurin was spectacular last game. He’s the guy we really needed to stop to win the game and the boys responded very well,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.