^

Sports

No-quit Cardinals turn back Heavy Bombers

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 2, 2022 | 12:00am
No-quit Cardinals turn back Heavy Bombers
Gelo Loristo of San Sebastian, left, and Perepetual Help rookie John Abis jockey for position.
STAR / FIle

MANILA, Philippines — Mapua erased a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and pulled off a gutsy 59-56 win over Jose Rizal University to tie Letran and San Beda at the helm in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym in Mandaluyong yesterday.

Skipper Warren Bonifacio came through with another solid outing marked by 12 points, 11 rebounds and a block to power the Cardinals to their second win in a row.

“We didn’t give up and played as a team,” said Bonifacio, who was also a key player pouring in all of his seven points in the final period of their 73-67 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College Sunday.

The Bombers slipped to 0-2.

Earlier, San Sebastian College came alive in the fourth quarter to turn back Perpetual Help, 63-58.

Smarting from a 65-63 loss to Arellano Sunday, the Stags fought every minute on this one while working hard on defense and going to Rommel Calahat and JM Calma on the offensive end.

Calahat scattered 17 points including a booming three midway in the last canto that gave SSC the lead for good. He added eight rebounds and four assists while Calma had 14 points, nine boards, two blocks and a steal before hurting his left knee at endgame.

“We gave up in the fourth quarter in our loss to AU. That’s why we played hard all game in this win,” said Calahat, a 6-2 wingman from Assumption of Mary of Davao City.

SSC succeeded in slowing down two of Perpetual Help’s Big Three, limiting Kim Aurin and Jeff Egan to just seven and four points after they exploded for 20 and 14, respectively, in the Altas’ 77-56 rout of Jose Rizal U Tuesday.

Jielo Razon paced the Las Piñas-based dribblers with 22 points that included six treys. But it wasn’t enough to prevent them from absorbing their first defeat.

“We focused on stopping their key guys because we all know Aurin was spectacular last game. He’s the guy we really needed to stop to win the game and the boys responded very well,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto, Adelaide suffer late meltdown vs JackJumpers

Sotto, Adelaide suffer late meltdown vs JackJumpers

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After leading by as much as six points, 66-60, early in the final frame, the 36ers surrendered a scorching 16-0 run to the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

By Roy Luarca | 8 hours ago
Given another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho to gain lead in PVL semis

Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho to gain lead in PVL semis

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite losing a set to the loaded Flying Titans, Creamline's championship experience prevailed as they regained their bearing,...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
It&rsquo;s kings-bolts last dance IV

It’s kings-bolts last dance IV

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
All set for Round 4 of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Governors’ Cup finals showdown.
Sports
fbtw
Meralco 3x3 team eyes back-to-back

Meralco 3x3 team eyes back-to-back

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Leg 4 winner Meralco aims to sustain the charge as it leads the contenders for top honors in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference...
Sports
fbtw

Eagles, Archers clash in unique environment

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Nearly three years after their last duel, Ateneo and La Salle rekindle their storied rivalry under a bubble environment in a tussle for the solo lead in the UAAP Season 84 at the MOA Arena.
Sports
fbtw

POC to lift ‘persona non grata’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
POC president Cong. Bambol Tolentino said yesterday with the settlement of the PATAFA-EJ Obiena row through mediation facilitated by PSC chairman Butch Ramirez, the POC Executive Board will be convened for a meeting...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

Cignal, Creamline close in on finals

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Showing incredible grit, Cignal turned back an imploding Petro Gazz side, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to move on the cusp...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with