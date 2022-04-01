Meralco overpowers Magnolia, faces perennial tormentor Ginebra in PBA Finals

Raymond Almazan played a perfect game from the field to help the Meralco Bolts return to the PBA Governor's Cup Finals

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are headed back to the PBA Governor's Cup Finals after closing out the Magnolia Pambansang Manok Hotshots, 94-81, in Game Five of their semifinals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Buoyed by a 16-2 start to the final quarter, the Bolts ran away with the victory as the Hotshots missed the services of import Mike Harris in the last nine minutes of the game.

Harris had to be assisted out of the court after an accidental collision. He also needed to be connected to an oxygen tank and sat on a wheelchair.

It was Raymond Almazan who powered the Bolts in their fourth quarter push as he scored six of his 18 total points in the early goings of the period.

Almazan was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field for Meralco.

Allein Maliksi was the top performer on offense 24 points.

Chris Newsome, for his part, chipped in a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists.

Import Tony Bishop was limited to just eight points on 3-of-18 shooting, but he had plenty of help from the locals.

For the Hotshots, it was Calvin Abueva who paced them in the loss with 21 markers.

It will be Meralco's fourth battle against Ginebra in the Governor's Cup Finals since 2015.

In all editions, the Gin Kings came out on top.