Sotto, Adelaide suffer late meltdown vs JackJumpers

MANILA, Philippines — The Adelaide 36ers could not post back-to-back wins after losing steam late against the Tasmania JackJumpers, 72-80, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Friday.

After leading by as much as six points, 66-60, early in the final frame, the 36ers surrendered a scorching 16-0 run to the JackJumpers and suddenly found themselves down by twin digits, 66-76.

While Sunday Dech stopped the bleeding with two freebies with 2:06 ticks left in the game, the hole proved too deep for the 36ers to get back on track.

Sotto had a rare start for Adelaide in the loss. He finished with six markers on an efficient 3-of-4 shooting clip.

He also had four boards and one steal.

Tasmania's Josh Adams paced the road team in the victory with 31 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The 36ers thus fell to 7-14 while the JackJumpers improved to 13-10.