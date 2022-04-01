Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — It is usually a cause for celebration when a basketball team is able to win 29 games in a row.

But not if you're Tab Baldwin and the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Related Stories Blue Eagles dominate Falcons for 29th straight win

For them, all of that is thrown out the window the second the next game is within their sight.

This was the mentality Baldwin preached after their 78-47 mauling of the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Thursday.

"To us, there's no such thing as a 30-game winning streak. That's for you guys in the media and for people to like hype stories that don't really matter to our team," Baldwin told media in the post game interview.

"You know what really matters [is to] prepare and play against La Salle now," he added.

The Taft-based squad is next on the schedule for the Blue Eagles, and they face their long-time rivals in final game on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

While not losing a game in almost four years and a four-peat championship bid can put a lot of pressure on his wards, Baldwin said that his players remain focused only on what's in front of them — not what's behind and what's still far into the future.

"I think those [stories] you guys generate around the basketball team, they don't get within our team. They don't want them, they're not interested in them. You know, we just know that good things happen when you keep preparing," said Baldwin.

"When you keep playing to win games, you know the next game, we're not interested in the championship. We're not interested in our record. We're just interested in La Salle," he added.

Baldwin and the Blue Eagles come with that mind set against a retooled La Salle squad who has also been undefeated in their three outings in UAAP Season 84.

And if the last couple of years are anything to go by, that will definitely be a key to success against an equally determined Green Archers squad.