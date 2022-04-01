^

Sports

Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 1:51pm
Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — It is usually a cause for celebration when a basketball team is able to win 29 games in a row.

But not if you're Tab Baldwin and the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

For them, all of that is thrown out the window the second the next game is within their sight.

This was the mentality Baldwin preached after their 78-47 mauling of the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Thursday.

"To us, there's no such thing as a 30-game winning streak. That's for you guys in the media and for people to like hype stories that don't really matter to our team," Baldwin told media in the post game interview.

"You know what really matters [is to] prepare and play against La Salle now," he added.

The Taft-based squad is next on the schedule for the Blue Eagles, and they face their long-time rivals in final game on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

While not losing a game in almost four years and a four-peat championship bid can put a lot of pressure on his wards, Baldwin said that his players remain focused only on what's in front of them — not what's behind and what's still far into the future.

"I think those [stories] you guys generate around the basketball team, they don't get within our team. They don't want them, they're not interested in them. You know, we just know that good things happen when you keep preparing," said Baldwin.

"When you keep playing to win games, you know the next game, we're not interested in the championship. We're not interested in our record. We're just interested in La Salle," he added.

Baldwin and the Blue Eagles come with that mind set against a retooled La Salle squad who has also been undefeated in their three outings in UAAP Season 84.

And if the last couple of years are anything to go by, that will definitely be a key to success against an equally determined Green Archers squad.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

TAB BALDWIN

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

6 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

2 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last...
Sports
fbtw
Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

3 hours ago
Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

Rianne Malixi: Trailblazing Philippine golf

By Jan Veran | 8 minutes ago
Ahead of her time, Rianne Malixi seeks to further her flourishing career, shifting her campaign from the local turf to the...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Ricci Rivero finds his groove with Maroons this UAAP season

Ricci Rivero finds his groove with Maroons this UAAP season

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ swingman Ricci Rivero has rediscovered his form this UAAP Season 8...
Sports
fbtw
Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso found herself deep down of the elite field and in danger of missing the weekend play of the Chevron Championsh...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic stays No.1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami

Djokovic stays No.1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami

6 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev said physical struggles destroyed any chance of a victory to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking on Friday after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with