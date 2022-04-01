^

Sports

Ricci Rivero finds his groove with Maroons this UAAP season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 11:57am
Ricci Rivero finds his groove with Maroons this UAAP season
Ricci Rivero tallied 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Maroons in their 80-70 win over National University yesterday.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ swingman Ricci Rivero has rediscovered his form this UAAP Season 84.

When Rivero transferred to UP from La Salle for Season 81, he struggled and averaged 7.7 points per game. He did add 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.  

In Season 80 with La Salle, Rivero dropped 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. 

This Season 84, his last in the college ranks, Rivero scored 11 points against Ateneo as well as 19 points against UST and NU for an average of 16.3 points to pace UP. He is also averaging 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. 

Rivero is also playing the most minutes of his college career, whether it be with La Salle or UP, with close to 28 minutes an outing.

In the final quarter of each of the fighting Maroons’ matches this campaign, Rivero tacked on seven versus Ateneo, eight against UST, and nine against NU — an indication that not only is he finding his groove, but he is becoming the go-to player for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Rivero and the rest of the Fighting Maroons return to action Saturday, April 2, against the University of the East Red Warriors.

FIGHTING MAROONS

RICCI RIVERO

UAAP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

4 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

Folayang relishes 'genuine' interactions with foe-turned-pal Parr

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang, there is much to take in after his bout with Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE X last...
Sports
fbtw
How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

How a Super Formula champ helped Philippines' Bianca Bustamante clinch a W Series seat

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Lyons, a Super Formula and All-Japan GT champion, served as one of Bustamante's coaches since W Series pre-season testing...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic stays No.1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami

Djokovic stays No.1 as Medvedev falls to Hurkacz at Miami

5 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev said physical struggles destroyed any chance of a victory to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking on Friday after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso found herself deep down of the elite field and in danger of missing the weekend play of the Chevron Championsh...
Sports
fbtw
Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

Kambosos to face Haney for undisputed lightweight crown

1 hour ago
Australian boxing sensation George Kambosos will face American star Devin Haney in Melbourne in June for the undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Hotshots in rubber

Bolts, Hotshots in rubber

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fourth installment of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco PBA Governors’ Cup championship rivalry or first “Manila Clasico”...
Sports
fbtw
Coaches set priorities

Coaches set priorities

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Opposing coaches Chito Victolero of Magnolia and Norman Black of Meralco aren’t revealing what’s up their sleeves...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with