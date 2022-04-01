Ricci Rivero finds his groove with Maroons this UAAP season

Ricci Rivero tallied 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Maroons in their 80-70 win over National University yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ swingman Ricci Rivero has rediscovered his form this UAAP Season 84.

When Rivero transferred to UP from La Salle for Season 81, he struggled and averaged 7.7 points per game. He did add 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

In Season 80 with La Salle, Rivero dropped 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

This Season 84, his last in the college ranks, Rivero scored 11 points against Ateneo as well as 19 points against UST and NU for an average of 16.3 points to pace UP. He is also averaging 3.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Rivero is also playing the most minutes of his college career, whether it be with La Salle or UP, with close to 28 minutes an outing.

In the final quarter of each of the fighting Maroons’ matches this campaign, Rivero tacked on seven versus Ateneo, eight against UST, and nine against NU — an indication that not only is he finding his groove, but he is becoming the go-to player for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Rivero and the rest of the Fighting Maroons return to action Saturday, April 2, against the University of the East Red Warriors.