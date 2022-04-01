Woeful 75 sends Saso to the brink of ouster in Chevron golf tiff

Yuka Saso of Japan walks on the eighth hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa on March 31, 2022 in Rancho Mirage, California.

MANILA, Philippines – There was no major blast from Yuka Saso, only a whimper of a start as she struggled big-time in sunny, calm conditions and limped with a three-over 75.

Saso thus found herself instead deep down of the elite field and in danger of missing the weekend play of the Chevron Championship.

World No. 4 Minjee Lee of Australia scorched the Dinah Shore Tournament Course with six birdies while American Jennifer Kupcho rode on a four-birdie binge from No. 11 as they came away with a pair of 66s to lead defending champion Patty Tavatanakit by one.

The Thai, who beat Kiwi Lydia Ko by two to capture her first LPGA diadem, a major, here last year, rattled off seven birdies against two bogeys, spiking her strong start with two birdies in the last three holes of both nines for a 67.

Ko also put herself in early contention with a 68, missing joining Tavatanakit at third with a bogey on No. 15. Other four-under par scorers were Swede Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson of Germany, Aussie Gabriela Ruffels, England’s Georgia Hall and Pajaree Anannarukarn, also of Thailand.

Meanwhile, at joint 90th in a field of 115, Saso will need all the strokes she could get in Friday’s second round to nurture hopes of at least making it to the Top 70 plus ties cut in the season’s first major championship in Rancho Mirage, California.

The projected cut off score is one-over.

No thanks to a shaky start and an equally wobbly finish at the Dinah Shore, which is hosting a major for the last time, the 20-year-old reigning US Women’s Open champion turned from one of the pre-tournament contenders to one of the lesser lights in an event she had worked so much for to get into the major championship mode.

But she failed to cash in on the layout’s long holes, bogeying all but one of the four par-5s, including two at the back and on her finishing hole (No. 9).

She flaunted her power and blasted a 308-yard driving norm, missing just four fairways. But she struggled with her short game, missing seven greens and ending up with 33 putts.

Bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14 marred her backside start and though she gained a stroke on the 15th, she yielded it again on the 18th. She recovered a bit with her two birdies that sandwiched another bogey on No. 3 but holed out with back-to-back bogeys, including on the par-3 No. 8.

Saso’s playing partner Stacy Lewis of the US shot a 73.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko also groped for form and stood below the projected cutoff score with a birdie-less 74 in a tie with last week’s JTBC Classic winner Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand.

But the other fancied bets got into the early mix with American Lexi Thompson and Japanese Hinako Shibuno matching 69s, Koreans Sei Young Kim, A Lim Kim and Hyo Joo Kim and Celine Boutier of France carding identical 70s, and Nasa Hataoka and Ayaka Furue of Japan, Dane Nanna Madsen, Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and Swede Madelene Sagstrom turning in similar 71s.